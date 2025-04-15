Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Harvard Stands Firm as Trump Administration Freezes $2.2 Billion in Federal Grants

Harvard Stands Firm as Trump Administration Freezes $2.2 Billion in Federal Grants Trump administration Donald Trump DEI Alan Garber Harvard President Columbia University

Trump Presidency

Harvard Stands Firm as Trump Administration Freezes $2.2 Billion in Federal Grants

In anticipation of these federal funding disruptions, Harvard announced in March that it would freeze hiring due to “substantial financial uncertainties driven by rapidly shifting federal policies.” The university said it received $686 million in federal support in 2024 alone, making it the single largest source of research funding.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Harvard University has refused to comply with a set of sweeping demands issued by the Trump administration in exchange for continued federal funding, prompting the White House to freeze $2.2 billion in multi-year grants and an additional $60 million in contracts. The escalating standoff marks a significant clash over academic independence, civil rights enforcement, and the federal government’s influence on higher education. In a strongly worded statement on Monday,

Harvard President Alan Garber said the university “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” rejecting the administration’s proposed conditions in an April 11 letter.

Harvard Defends Its Autonomy

The letter outlined several controversial requirements, including leadership changes, halting all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, auditing “viewpoint diversity” on campus, and disciplining students involved in a pro-Palestinian encampment protest on Harvard Yard.

The administration’s move is part of a broader campaign announced in March to review approximately $9 billion in grants and contracts awarded to Harvard following allegations of antisemitic incidents and growing unrest on college campuses. The White House has taken an increasingly aggressive stance toward what it characterizes as universities enabling “illegal protests” and failing to protect Jewish students.

“President Trump is working to Make Higher Education Great Again by ending unchecked anti-Semitism and ensuring federal taxpayer dollars do not fund Harvard’s support of dangerous racial discrimination,” said Harrison Fields, Principal Deputy Press Secretary, in a statement Monday night. “Institutions that violate Title VI are, by law, not eligible for federal funding.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harvard University (@harvard)

Trump Conditions

The administration recently took similar action against Columbia University, cancelling $400 million in grants due to what it called inaction in the face of ongoing harassment against Jewish students. Now, Harvard faces even more severe financial repercussions despite its repeated insistence that it is addressing the issue.

Alan Garber defended the university’s efforts, stating that Harvard has taken several steps to combat antisemitism and remains committed to doing more. However, he criticized the Trump administration’s demands as unconstitutional overreach.

“For the government to retreat from these partnerships now risks not only the health and well-being of millions of individuals, but also the economic security and vitality of our nation,” Alan Garber said, referencing Harvard’s vital federally funded research in medicine, engineering, and science.

In anticipation of these federal funding disruptions, Harvard announced in March that it would freeze hiring due to “substantial financial uncertainties driven by rapidly shifting federal policies.” The university said it received $686 million in federal support in 2024 alone, making it the single largest source of research funding.

The Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, which announced the funding freeze, rebuked Harvard’s position in a statement: “Harvard’s statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation’s most prestigious universities… The harassment of Jewish students is intolerable.”

As tensions rise between elite universities and the federal government, the outcome of this high-stakes battle could redefine the boundaries of academic autonomy, civil rights enforcement, and political influence on education in the United States.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face” Days Before Dreamboy

Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face”
By April 15, 2025
Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez - 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight Aisha Bowe NASA Amanda Nguyễn Kerianne Flynn Amazon Founder NS-31

Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez – 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight
By April 14, 2025
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World Indian Constitution Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World
By April 14, 2025
Aadyam Theatre’s Gripping Thriller ‘Saanp Seedhi’ Set for Bengaluru Premiere (L to R) Sumeet Vyas & Kumud Mishra - Saanp Seedhi - Aadyam Theatre Anthony Shaffer’s classic 1970 play Sleuth Shubhrajyoti Barat

Aadyam Theatre’s Gripping Thriller ‘Saanp Seedhi’ Set for Bengaluru Premiere
By April 15, 2025
‘Now You See Me 4’ Officially in the Works With Director Ruben Fleischer Lionsgate Adam Fogelson Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Rosamund Pike

‘Now You See Me 4’ Officially in the Works With Director Ruben Fleischer
By April 15, 2025
‘South Park’ Returns With Chaos, Canada, and Space-Traveling Diddy in Season 27 Sean Diddy Combs Canada Chaos Donald Trump

‘South Park’ Returns With Chaos, Canada, and Space-Traveling Diddy in Season 27
By April 14, 2025
India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech

India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech
By April 14, 2025
Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies

Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies
By April 12, 2025
Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence New Jersey Mayor

Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence
By April 12, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez - 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight Aisha Bowe NASA Amanda Nguyễn Kerianne Flynn Amazon Founder NS-31

Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez – 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight
By April 14, 2025
Bitget Records $2.08 Trillion in Q1 2025 Trading Volume, Spot Trading Jumps 159% Ethereum Bitcoin Web# ecosystem DeFi BTC ETH

Bitget Records $2.08 Trillion in Q1 2025 Trading Volume, Spot Trading Jumps 159%
By April 14, 2025
Drake Teases New Solo Album During Kick Livestream With Adin Ross $$$4U PartyNextDoor Nokia

Drake Teases New Solo Album During Kick Livestream With Adin Ross
By April 14, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...