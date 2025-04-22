Connect with us

Kristi Noem's Bag Stolen in D.C., Containing Security Badge, Passport, and $3,000 in Cash

News

Kristi Noem has made headlines in the past for her controversial social media presence and hands-on photo ops, including a recent video in which she toured a Salvadoran prison while wearing an ICE cap and a Rolex.
Kristi Noem, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, had her handbag stolen during an Easter Sunday dinner outing in Washington, D.C., raising eyebrows and questions about protocol and personal security. According to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem’s bag was taken from a restaurant where she was dining with her family. The stolen handbag contained several sensitive items, including her DHS security badge, a U.S. passport, driver’s license, apartment keys, medication, blank checks, and approximately $3,000 in cash.

The incident, first reported by CNN and later confirmed by The New York Times, has drawn national attention not just for the high-profile nature of the theft, but also because of the items involved. Kristi Noem confirmed the theft herself at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, appearing unfazed despite the breach. Noem said in passing to reporters –

“This was supposed to be a joyful holiday with my family. We’ll get to the bottom of it.”

According to DHS, Noem had made a large cash withdrawal specifically to treat her children and grandchildren to a weekend of family activities, Easter gifts, and fine dining. The loss of the money, while notable, has been overshadowed by concerns over the potential implications of her government badge and personal documents being in unauthorised hands.

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. has deferred all questions to the Secret Service, which in turn has referred inquiries back to Homeland Security. None of the agencies has disclosed details about suspects or ongoing investigation efforts.

Kristi Noem, a former governor of South Dakota and a prominent Republican figure, joined the Trump administration in a high-profile role overseeing one of the most sprawling departments in the federal government. Her responsibilities include oversight of immigration and border control, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity, in addition to managing federal agencies such as FEMA and the Secret Service.

U.S. Citizen and Immigration Attorney Told to Leave the Country in DHS Email Blunder

Kristi Noem’s bag, however, contained the stolen badge and passport, raising national security concerns; officials say there is no indication at this time that the theft was anything more than a crime of opportunity. Still, the optics are troubling — a high-ranking official responsible for safeguarding the nation found herself a victim of an everyday theft that could have major consequences.

Noem has made headlines in the past for her controversial social media presence and hands-on photo ops, including a recent video in which she toured a Salvadoran prison while wearing an ICE cap and a Rolex. Her media-savvy approach to law enforcement and border security has drawn praise from some conservatives and criticism from others for being performative.

With no suspects named and the contents of her bag still unaccounted for, the incident has become the latest in a string of security lapses involving high-profile government officials. It’s also sparking renewed debate about how personal oversight and professional responsibility intersect in an era where public figures are constantly under scrutiny — and potentially at risk.

As the investigation unfolds, many are left wondering: if a Homeland Security secretary (DHS) can be robbed in plain sight, what does that mean for the rest of us?


