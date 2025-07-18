Trump Denies Writing Nude Sketch Birthday Note to Epstein as MAGA Base Erupts

US President Donald Trump is denying he had anything to do with a crude birthday message allegedly written to Jeffrey Epstein—one that reportedly included a nude sketch and was signed “Donald.” The bombshell claim, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, described a letter allegedly found in Epstein’s 50th birthday album, compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell. According to the WSJ, the note featured a sexually suggestive drawing of a naked woman and read, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The message was purportedly signed with Trump’s first name.

Over the alleged birthday letter with the nude sketch to Epstein, Trump lashed out at the Wall Street Journal Thursday night in a fiery social media post, labeling the report “false, malicious, and defamatory,” and threatening a lawsuit. “These are not my words, not the way I talk,” he wrote. “Also, I don’t draw pictures.”







Donald Trump claimed to have personally contacted Rupert Murdoch, the owner of the Wall Street Journal, and Emma Tucker, its editor-in-chief, to demand a retraction. So far, no image of the letter has been published.

While most news outlets have not independently verified the existence of the letter mentioned by the Wall Street Journal, the allegations have reignited chaos within the Trump administration and sparked renewed scrutiny of how Trump is handling the broader Epstein investigation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi—already under fire for walking back prior promises of transparency—announced she would seek court permission to release grand jury testimony related to the Epstein case. But she remained silent on the alleged letter and other sealed documents that were supposed to be made public in what had been billed as the “most transparent” review of Epstein’s crimes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Burnett OutFront (@erinburnettoutfront)

Trump’s MAGA base, which has long demanded full disclosure on Epstein’s network of elite associates, is now showing signs of fracture. Influencers and lawmakers aligned with the president are privately fuming at what they see as a betrayal of earlier commitments to declassify the so-called Epstein Files.

Frustration boiled over last week after it was revealed that Pam Bondi and FBI deputy director Dan Bongino engaged in a closed-door confrontation over the withheld documents. Neither has publicly addressed the incident.

Meanwhile, Vice President J.D. Vance leapt to Trump’s defense, calling the Wall Street Journal’s story “absurd” and accusing the outlet of publishing a hit piece without evidence. “Would you be shocked to learn they never showed us the letter before publishing it?” J.D.Vance posted on X.

Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump? https://t.co/KHsTFOSl34 — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 17, 2025

Despite attempts by Pam Bondi to control the narrative, the Epstein scandal continues to dog the administration. Earlier this year, Trump and Bondi handed out binders labeled “Epstein Files: Phase 1” to conservative influencers, but with no new documents released, many supporters now believe those promises were hollow.

As the 2026 midterms approach, the Trump administration finds itself navigating a political minefield—one in which conspiracy, scandal, and transparency collide.