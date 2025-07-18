Trump Faces MAGA Meltdown as Ex-Allies Erupt Over Epstein Files and “Hoax” Accusations

The Jeffrey Epstein controversy is tearing apart the very movement that once propelled Donald Trump to political superstardom. The US president is now facing unprecedented backlash—not from Democrats or mainstream media—but from the hardcore MAGA base he once proudly courted. Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes, who once dined with Trump and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, launched into a profanity-laced tirade this week, denouncing Trump as a “fat a–” and “cornball” for mocking supporters demanding transparency on the Jeffrey Epstein case.

And what has now hit the Trump administration is the Wall Street Journal report on an alleged letter that Trump wrote as Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday wish, with a sketch of a naked woman.

“F**k you! I’m so sick of this,” Nick Fuentes yelled on his show America First. Holding up a MAGA hat, he added: “Buyer beware. I regret ever supporting him.”







The MAGA meltdown, like Nick Fuentes, comes on the heels of the Department of Justice, led by Pam Bondi, officially declaring there is no “Epstein client list”—a claim that had become gospel in conspiracy circles. The revelation—combined with Trump’s recent remarks dismissing the Epstein story as a “Democrat hoax”,—has sent shockwaves through the far-right ecosystem.

Donald Trump, who once promised MAGA to release all Jeffrey Epstein-related files if elected, is now backpedalling. On Truth Social, he ranted: “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this bullsh*t.”

Nick Fuentes isn’t alone in his fury. Infowars host and longtime MAGA ally Alex Jones also criticized Trump for dismissing the concerns of his base. “We built the movement you rode in on,” Alex Jones thundered. “You’re not the movement. You just surfed in on it.”

Even Candace Owens, once one of Trump’s most vocal defenders, accused him of “gaslighting the public” and treating supporters like “stupid” sheep.

“This just goes to show this entire thing has been a scam,” said Nick Fuentes. “When we look back on the history of populism in America, the MAGA movement will be seen as the biggest scam in American history.”

While Donald Trump insists the Jeffrey Epstein saga is “pretty boring” and a political “hoax,” the fallout suggests otherwise. Attorney General Pam Bondi is under pressure after previously claiming Epstein’s client list was “sitting on my desk,” only for the DOJ to later say no such list exists. Pam Bondi has since gone silent.

Despite press secretary Karoline Leavitt stating the administration would not appoint a special counsel, pressure from within the GOP continues to mount. With conspiracy influencers, alt-right figures, and conservative commentators uniting in outrage, Trump’s grip on the base he once galvanized appears shakier than ever. And the Wall Street Journal report may just let things get completely out of control.

The question now isn’t just whether MAGA will ensure the Jeffrey Epstein case will haunt Donald Trump, but whether his own supporters will be the ones to finally bring him down. Nick Fuentes has gone all nuclear on Trump.