Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Trump Faces MAGA Meltdown as Ex-Allies Erupt Over Epstein Files and “Hoax” Accusations

Trump Faces MAGA Meltdown as Ex-Allies Erupt Over Epstein Files and “Hoax” Accusations Nick Fuentes, Alex Jones, Candace Owens Jeffrey Epstein Pam Bondi WSJ Letter

MAGA

Trump Faces MAGA Meltdown as Ex-Allies Erupt Over Epstein Files and “Hoax” Accusations

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The Jeffrey Epstein controversy is tearing apart the very movement that once propelled Donald Trump to political superstardom. The US president is now facing unprecedented backlash—not from Democrats or mainstream media—but from the hardcore MAGA base he once proudly courted. Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes, who once dined with Trump and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, launched into a profanity-laced tirade this week, denouncing Trump as a “fat a–” and “cornball” for mocking supporters demanding transparency on the Jeffrey Epstein case.

And what has now hit the Trump administration is the Wall Street Journal report on an alleged letter that Trump wrote as Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday wish, with a sketch of a naked woman.

“F**k you! I’m so sick of this,” Nick Fuentes yelled on his show America First. Holding up a MAGA hat, he added: “Buyer beware. I regret ever supporting him.”



The MAGA meltdown, like Nick Fuentes, comes on the heels of the Department of Justice, led by Pam Bondi, officially declaring there is no “Epstein client list”—a claim that had become gospel in conspiracy circles. The revelation—combined with Trump’s recent remarks dismissing the Epstein story as a “Democrat hoax”,—has sent shockwaves through the far-right ecosystem.

Donald Trump, who once promised MAGA to release all Jeffrey Epstein-related files if elected, is now backpedalling. On Truth Social, he ranted: “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this bullsh*t.”

Nick Fuentes isn’t alone in his fury. Infowars host and longtime MAGA ally Alex Jones also criticized Trump for dismissing the concerns of his base. “We built the movement you rode in on,” Alex Jones thundered. “You’re not the movement. You just surfed in on it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brut (@brutamerica)

Even Candace Owens, once one of Trump’s most vocal defenders, accused him of “gaslighting the public” and treating supporters like “stupid” sheep.

“This just goes to show this entire thing has been a scam,” said Nick Fuentes. “When we look back on the history of populism in America, the MAGA movement will be seen as the biggest scam in American history.”

While Donald Trump insists the Jeffrey Epstein saga is “pretty boring” and a political “hoax,” the fallout suggests otherwise. Attorney General Pam Bondi is under pressure after previously claiming Epstein’s client list was “sitting on my desk,” only for the DOJ to later say no such list exists. Pam Bondi has since gone silent.

Donald Trump vs. Elon Musk: The Explosive Feud Fracturing the MAGAverse

Despite press secretary Karoline Leavitt stating the administration would not appoint a special counsel, pressure from within the GOP continues to mount. With conspiracy influencers, alt-right figures, and conservative commentators uniting in outrage, Trump’s grip on the base he once galvanized appears shakier than ever. And the Wall Street Journal report may just let things get completely out of control.

The question now isn’t just whether MAGA will ensure the Jeffrey Epstein case will haunt Donald Trump, but whether his own supporters will be the ones to finally bring him down. Nick Fuentes has gone all nuclear on Trump.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Fred Durst Named ‘Sexiest Festival Voice of 2025’—According to Science Limp Bizkit Drake Olivia Rodrigo UK festival

Fred Durst Named ‘Sexiest Festival Voice of 2025’—According to Science
By July 18, 2025
Coldplay Kiss Cam has Astronomer's CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief in Viral Storm of Memes, Fake apology Chris Martin Kiss Cam

Coldplay Kiss Cam has Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief in Viral Storm of Memes, Fake apology
By July 18, 2025
Step Aside, Siri: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Emotional AI Companions That Flirt, Tease, and Remember You Ani, Valentine and Rudi Panda

Step Aside, Siri: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Emotional AI Companions That Flirt, Tease, and Remember You
By July 18, 2025
Stephen Colbert’s Exit Isn’t Just Business—It’s a Flashpoint for Press Freedom and Political Power The Late Show CBS Paramount Trump Settlement

Colbert’s Exit Isn’t Just Business—It’s a Flashpoint for Press Freedom and Political Power
By July 18, 2025
Eric Bana Stuns in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ — A Must-Watch Crime Thriller Set in Yosemite

Eric Bana Stuns in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ — A Must-Watch Crime Thriller Set in Yosemite
By July 18, 2025
Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again Range Media Partners

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again
By July 18, 2025
Step Aside, Siri: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Emotional AI Companions That Flirt, Tease, and Remember You Ani, Valentine and Rudi Panda

Step Aside, Siri: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Emotional AI Companions That Flirt, Tease, and Remember You
By July 18, 2025
Trump Says Coca-Cola to Ditch Corn Syrup for Cane Sugar in the U.S. US Coke Robert F. Kennedy jr. MAGA Diet Coke

Trump Says Coca-Cola to Ditch Corn Syrup for Cane Sugar in the U.S.
By July 17, 2025
Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025

Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025
By July 17, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Step Aside, Siri: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Emotional AI Companions That Flirt, Tease, and Remember You Ani, Valentine and Rudi Panda

Step Aside, Siri: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Emotional AI Companions That Flirt, Tease, and Remember You
By July 18, 2025
Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again Range Media Partners

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again
By July 18, 2025
Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries Automatic Speech Recognition PinnacleWorks,

Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries
By July 17, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record Japan’s Petabit Internet

Artificial Intelligence

Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record
To Top
Loading...