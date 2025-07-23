Why France’s First Couple Is Suing Candace Owens in the U.S. for Defamation — And What It Means for Free Speech

Connect with us

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron have filed a bombshell defamation lawsuit in Delaware against right-wing U.S. media personality Candace Owens, accusing her of an orchestrated campaign of falsehoods designed to profit from their personal pain. The case, now making global headlines, raises serious questions about the limits of free speech, transphobia, and the legal consequences of conspiracy-driven content.

What Sparked the Lawsuit?

The lawsuit centers around Candace Owens’ repeated claims — broadcast across social media, YouTube, and an eight-part podcast series titled Becoming Brigitte that Brigitte Macron is a transgender woman who stole someone else’s identity and is secretly related to her husband in a web of incest and CIA mind control conspiracies.



In their official complaint, the Macrons describe Candace Owens’ statements as “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions” aimed at boosting her media presence while subjecting them to “a campaign of global humiliation.” The couple says they gave Candance Owens multiple opportunities to retract her statements — backed with legal evidence — but she only escalated the attacks.

Candace Owens Responds: “I’m Not Shutting Up”

Rather than backing down, Candace Owens has used the lawsuit as an opportunity to double down on her rhetoric. In a statement, her spokesperson called the case “a foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist,” accusing the French government of trying to silence political criticism with legal intimidation.

Candace Owens is expected to address the lawsuit on her show, where she reportedly plans to portray herself as a defender of American free speech under siege.

Why This Is a Big Deal

It’s extremely rare for a sitting head of state to sue a journalist in a U.S. court. The Macrons’ legal team — the powerful defamation firm Clare Locke LLP, best known for winning the Dominion case against Fox News — insists the lawsuit is a necessary step after multiple retraction demands were ignored and mocked.

The case is being closely watched because it sits at the volatile intersection of misogyny, disinformation, and transphobia. Candace Owens’ claims fall in line with a troubling trend documented by think tanks like the Wilson Center, where prominent women in politics — including Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris — are targeted with rumors about being “secretly transgender” as a form of political attack.

The Stakes for Free Speech and Accountability

While Candace Owens argues that the First Amendment protects her, legal experts note that defamation laws still apply when knowingly spreading false and harmful information. If the Macrons succeed, it could set a precedent for how international figures respond to viral disinformation originating from American media figures.

As the lawsuit unfolds, one thing is sure: Tasked with defending their reputations on the global stage, the Macrons are taking the fight straight to the source — and the courtroom could be just the beginning.


