Arctic Monkeys Set to Drop First New Music Since 2022 This Week

Indie Rock

Published on
Arctic Monkeys are officially returning with new music this week, marking their first release since 2022’s critically acclaimed album The Car. The Sheffield indie giants are set to unveil a brand-new song on Thursday, January 22, at 3pm GMT, as part of an upcoming charity project in aid of War Child.

The announcement follows weeks of fan speculation after War Child teased a major new music initiative earlier this month. That project has now been confirmed, with Arctic Monkeys revealed as the first act contributing new material to the cause.

A New Chapter Linked to War Child’s Legacy

The forthcoming release is tied to War Child Records, the charity’s music arm, which supports children affected by conflict worldwide. War Child has hinted that the project could follow in the footsteps of its landmark 1995 charity album Help, which featured era-defining artists such as Oasis, Blur, Radiohead, Massive Attack, Portishead, and Manic Street Preachers.

War Child previously noted that in the 35 years since Help was released, the number of children impacted by war has nearly doubled—adding urgency and weight to the new initiative. While details about the wider project remain under wraps, Arctic Monkeys’ involvement has already generated significant buzz.

First New Arctic Monkeys Song Since The Car

The upcoming track will be Arctic Monkeys’ first new material since The Car, an album praised for its cinematic scope and lush, orchestral textures.  Little is currently known about the new song, including its title or musical direction. However, a teaser shared by War Child features atmospheric visuals and tranquil, slowly unfolding instrumentation—suggesting a reflective, cinematic tone that may build on The Car’s sonic palette.

Post-Glastonbury Silence Finally Broken

Arctic Monkeys last performed publicly during their world tour in 2023, which culminated after a headline set at Glastonbury Festival—the band’s third time topping the bill. Since then, the group have remained largely out of the spotlight, fueling speculation about their next move.

Eagle-eyed fans noted subtle signs of activity in 2025, including updates to the band’s official website, the launch of a new recording entity, and the removal of The Car-era visuals. Those changes now appear to have foreshadowed this week’s announcement.

More Artists Expected to Join the Project

At the time of writing, Arctic Monkeys are the only confirmed contributors. However, War Child Records is followed by a host of major artists and labels, including Damon Albarn, Depeche Mode, Fontaines D.C., Foals, Young Fathers, and Graham Coxon—hinting that further announcements may follow.

If confirmed, the project would continue War Child’s tradition of uniting influential artists for humanitarian causes, while also marking a significant moment in Arctic Monkeys’ evolving career.

