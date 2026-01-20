Noah Kahan Announces New Single ‘The Great Divide,’ His First Release Since Stick Season

It also opened the door to high-profile collaborations with artists such as Hozier, Post Malone, Sam Fender, Gracie Abrams, and Kacey Musgraves, further expanding Kahan’s reach across genres.

Noah Kahan is officially ushering in a new musical chapter. The singer-songwriter has announced a brand-new single titled “The Great Divide,” marking his first original release since the breakout success of his 2022 album Stick Season and its multiple expanded editions.

The track is set to premiere on January 30 and is available to presave now. Noah Kahan revealed the news via social media, where fans were also treated to a short preview of the song that hints at the raw lyricism and emotional honesty that helped define his rise.

A Lyric Tease That Hits Home

In the preview shared on Instagram, Noah Kahan delivers a cutting yet reflective line: “I hope you settle down and I hope you marry rich / I hope you’re scared of all the ordinary s**.”* The snippet immediately sparked conversation among fans, many of whom praised the lyric for its mix of vulnerability, resentment, and bittersweet self-awareness.

True to form, Noah Kahan did not over-explain the song’s meaning, allowing listeners to project their own experiences onto the words. The restrained rollout aligns with his reputation for letting the music speak louder than spectacle.

The First Step After Stick Season

“The Great Divide” arrives as Noah Kahan’s first new music following Stick Season, the album that transformed him from a rising folk-pop artist into a mainstream force. Originally released in 2022, the record gained momentum through viral success, relentless touring, and a string of expanded editions that kept the project culturally relevant well into 2024 and 2025.

The album’s title track became a defining hit, resonating widely for its candid exploration of mental health, hometown disillusionment, and emotional stagnation. It also opened the door to high-profile collaborations with artists such as Hozier, Post Malone, Sam Fender, Gracie Abrams, and Kacey Musgraves, further expanding Kahan’s reach across genres.

What ‘The Great Divide’ Could Signal

While Kahan has not confirmed whether “The Great Divide” is part of a forthcoming album, the release feels significant. After spending years living inside the world of Stick Season, the new single suggests a thematic shift, or at least a widening of perspective. The title alone implies distance, separation, and emotional fault lines, all familiar territory for the Vermont-born songwriter.

Fans are eager to see whether the song maintains the acoustic, folk-driven sound that defined his breakout era or introduces subtle evolution in production and storytelling.

A Highly Anticipated Return

With anticipation already building ahead of its January 30 release, “The Great Divide” positions Noah Kahan for another deeply resonant moment. Whether it stands alone or opens the door to a new full-length project, the single reinforces what listeners have come to expect: introspective songwriting, plainspoken honesty, and lines that linger long after the song ends.

For an artist who turned quiet reflection into a cultural phenomenon, Noah Kahan’s return feels both overdue and perfectly timed.