Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Noah Kahan Announces New Single ‘The Great Divide,’ His First Release Since Stick Season

Noah Kahan Announces New Single ‘The Great Divide,’ His First Release Since Stick Season

Album Announcement

Noah Kahan Announces New Single ‘The Great Divide,’ His First Release Since Stick Season

It also opened the door to high-profile collaborations with artists such as Hozier, Post Malone, Sam Fender, Gracie Abrams, and Kacey Musgraves, further expanding Kahan’s reach across genres.
Sound Plunge
Published on

Noah Kahan is officially ushering in a new musical chapter. The singer-songwriter has announced a brand-new single titled “The Great Divide,” marking his first original release since the breakout success of his 2022 album Stick Season and its multiple expanded editions.

The track is set to premiere on January 30 and is available to presave now. Noah Kahan revealed the news via social media, where fans were also treated to a short preview of the song that hints at the raw lyricism and emotional honesty that helped define his rise.

A Lyric Tease That Hits Home

In the preview shared on Instagram, Noah Kahan delivers a cutting yet reflective line: “I hope you settle down and I hope you marry rich / I hope you’re scared of all the ordinary s**.”* The snippet immediately sparked conversation among fans, many of whom praised the lyric for its mix of vulnerability, resentment, and bittersweet self-awareness.

True to form, Noah Kahan did not over-explain the song’s meaning, allowing listeners to project their own experiences onto the words. The restrained rollout aligns with his reputation for letting the music speak louder than spectacle.

The First Step After Stick Season

“The Great Divide” arrives as Noah Kahan’s first new music following Stick Season, the album that transformed him from a rising folk-pop artist into a mainstream force. Originally released in 2022, the record gained momentum through viral success, relentless touring, and a string of expanded editions that kept the project culturally relevant well into 2024 and 2025.

The album’s title track became a defining hit, resonating widely for its candid exploration of mental health, hometown disillusionment, and emotional stagnation. It also opened the door to high-profile collaborations with artists such as Hozier, Post Malone, Sam Fender, Gracie Abrams, and Kacey Musgraves, further expanding Kahan’s reach across genres.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noah Kahan (@noahkahanmusic)

What ‘The Great Divide’ Could Signal

While Kahan has not confirmed whether “The Great Divide” is part of a forthcoming album, the release feels significant. After spending years living inside the world of Stick Season, the new single suggests a thematic shift, or at least a widening of perspective. The title alone implies distance, separation, and emotional fault lines, all familiar territory for the Vermont-born songwriter.

Fans are eager to see whether the song maintains the acoustic, folk-driven sound that defined his breakout era or introduces subtle evolution in production and storytelling.

A Highly Anticipated Return

With anticipation already building ahead of its January 30 release, “The Great Divide” positions Noah Kahan for another deeply resonant moment. Whether it stands alone or opens the door to a new full-length project, the single reinforces what listeners have come to expect: introspective songwriting, plainspoken honesty, and lines that linger long after the song ends.

For an artist who turned quiet reflection into a cultural phenomenon, Noah Kahan’s return feels both overdue and perfectly timed.

  • Noah Kahan Announces New Single ‘The Great Divide,’ His First Release Since Stick Season
  • Noah Kahan Announces New Single ‘The Great Divide,’ His First Release Since Stick Season

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Album Announcement

StartupInvestors.ai Launches AI Platform to Connect Bharat Founders With Global Investors

StartupInvestors.ai Launches AI Platform to Connect Bharat Founders With Global Investors
By January 21, 2026
Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule Every Confirmed Expansion and What to Expect Trading Card Game 2026

Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule: Every Confirmed Expansion and What to Expect
By January 21, 2026
Taylor Swift Texts About Justin Baldoni Unsealed in Blake Lively Lawsuit

Taylor Swift Texts About Justin Baldoni Unsealed in Blake Lively Lawsuit
By January 21, 2026
New Movies to Watch This Weekend Theaters, Streaming and VOD Picks New Movie Release this weekend The Rip Song Sung Blue 28 Years later The Bone Temple

New Movies to Watch This Weekend: Theaters, Streaming and VOD Picks
By January 17, 2026
Hans Zimmer to Compose Original Score for HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Hans Zimmer to Compose Original Score for HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series
By January 16, 2026
Pamela Anderson Demands Seth Rogen Apology After Awkward Golden Globes Encounter

Pamela Anderson Demands Seth Rogen Apology After Awkward Golden Globes Encounter
By January 16, 2026
India Retains Top Spot in Global Talent Barometer 2026 With 77% Score Talent Rankings ManpowerGroup India

India Retains Top Spot in Global Talent Barometer 2026 With 77% Score
By January 20, 2026
KTM’s Parent Company Renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG After Full Bajaj Takeover

KTM’s Parent Company Renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG After Full Bajaj Takeover
By January 16, 2026
Badshah’s Shelter 6 Vodka Redefines Clean Drinking With Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Formulation

Badshah’s Shelter 6 Vodka Redefines Clean Drinking With Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Formulation
By January 16, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule Every Confirmed Expansion and What to Expect Trading Card Game 2026

Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule: Every Confirmed Expansion and What to Expect
By January 21, 2026
Matthew McConaughey Trademarks Iconic Catchphrase to Block AI Misuse

Matthew McConaughey Trademarks Iconic Catchphrase to Block AI Misuse
By January 16, 2026
ColorOS 16 Makes the Reno15 Series OPPO’s Most Complete Smartphone Experience

ColorOS 16 Makes the Reno15 Series OPPO’s Most Complete Smartphone Experience
By January 14, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
James Cameron Slams Oscars Over Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Snubs, Says Sci-Fi Is Still Ignored

E! News

James Cameron Slams Oscars Over Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Snubs, Says Sci-Fi Is Still Ignored
Emma Watson’s Mexico Bikini Photos Resurface, Reigniting Paparazzi Privacy Debate

E! News

Emma Watson’s Mexico Bikini Photos Resurface, Reigniting Paparazzi Privacy Debate
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
To Top
Loading...