Bruno Mars Scores Historic No. 1 Debut With ‘I Just Might’ on Billboard Hot 100

Bruno Mars Scores Historic No. 1 Debut With ‘I Just Might’ on Billboard Hot 100

Bruno Mars Scores Historic No. 1 Debut With ‘I Just Might’ on Billboard Hot 100

Bruno Mars has made Billboard Hot 100 history once again. His new single “I Just Might” debuts directly at No. 1, marking the superstar’s 10th career Hot 100 chart-topper and his first song ever to arrive at the summit upon release.

The achievement places Mars among rare company, tying him for 10th-most No. 1 hits in Hot 100 history and making him only the fourth solo male artist to score 10 or more chart leaders, alongside Drake, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder.

First Solo Album Since 2016 on the Way

Released January 9 via Atlantic Records, “I Just Might” serves as the lead single from Bruno Mars’ upcoming album The Romantic, due February 27. The project will be his first solo full-length since 2016’s 24K Magic, signaling a major new chapter in his career.

The song launches with impressive first-week numbers: 23.5 million official U.S. streams, 32.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 13,000 copies sold, according to Luminate. Those figures propel it to No. 1 on Streaming Songs, No. 1 on Digital Song Sales, and a personal-best No. 12 debut on Radio Songs, the highest opening for a lead male artist since the chart adopted its all-format methodology in 1998.

A Chart Milestone Years in the Making

With “I Just Might,” Mars now boasts 40 total weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, ranking him among the most dominant artists of the modern chart era. Since earning his first chart-topper in 2010, only Drake and Taylor Swift rival his sustained dominance over the past 15 years.

The new single becomes the 1,185th No. 1 hit in Hot 100 history—and just the 87th song ever to debut at the top. Notably, it’s also Mars’ fifth No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and his first to debut there at No. 1.

Taylor Swift Dethroned as the Hot 100 Shifts

“I Just Might” replaces Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia,” which slips to No. 2 after a career-best 10-week reign. The handoff continues a rare trend of superstar acts with double-digit No. 1s dethroning one another—a phenomenon last seen prominently during the holiday chart battles of recent years.

The remainder of the Hot 100 top five features HUNTR/X’s “Golden,” Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need,” and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary,” underscoring a competitive chart landscape as 2026 begins.

Bruno Mars Enters Another Peak Era

With The Romantic just weeks away and “I Just Might” already rewriting chart history, Bruno Mars appears poised for one of the biggest comebacks of his career. The No. 1 debut not only reaffirms his hitmaking power but also signals that nearly a decade after 24K Magic, Mars remains one of pop’s most reliable chart forces.

