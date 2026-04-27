Noah Kahan The Great Divide review 2026: 17 tracks, Aaron Dessner, and the weight of Stick Season’s success

The Great Divide arrives alongside a Netflix documentary, Out of Body, in which Noah Kahan reflects on the pressures of sustaining the momentum Stick Season created.

Noah Kahan’s fourth album, The Great Divide, has arrived to considerable fanfare, comfortably ahead of new releases from Kehlani, Hayley Kiyoko, and Suki Waterhouse. For an artist whose 2022 breakthrough, Stick Season, sold ten million copies and generated eight major hits, the commercial appetite is clearly still there. The more interesting question is whether The Great Divide gives that appetite something genuinely new to feed on.

What the album sounds like

Co-produced by Noah Kahan alongside Gabe Simon and The National’s Aaron Dessner, whose Long Pond Studio in upstate New York provided the setting for part of the recording, The Great Divide is a polished, atmospheric folk-rock record that wears its influences openly. Aaron Dessner’s touch is audible from the opening track, bringing a lambent, misty quality to the arrangements that suits Kahan’s voice and lyrical sensibility well.

The sonic territory will be immediately familiar to anyone who spent time with Stick Season. A little less stomp-clap momentum, perhaps a touch more heartland rock in the mix, but the core aesthetic, autumnal, introspective, rooted in small-town specificity, remains firmly intact. The album opens with a song called End of August and arrives in artwork featuring bare trees. Noah Kahan is not pretending to be somewhere he is not.



Where it works

At his best, Kahan is a precise and unsentimental lyricist. His small-town characters are drawn with enough specificity to feel real rather than archetypal, the couple in Paid Time Off who lack the drive to explore the wider world, the narrator of Downfall watching his partner’s new haircut with thinly veiled anxiety, or the quietly sharp observation in Dashboard that crossing state lines does not fundamentally change who a person is. These are the moments where Kahan’s gift for detail separates him from the more generically earnest end of the singer-songwriter spectrum.

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Where it struggles

The album’s most significant structural problem is its length. At 17 tracks with no substantial variation in tone or tempo, The Great Divide tests the listener’s attention in its middle section in a way that a tighter edit would have avoided. The running time feels less like a deliberate grand statement and more like an unwillingness, or uncertainty about how to cut. Several tracks in the album’s second half would have strengthened the record by their absence.

The bigger picture

The Great Divide arrives alongside a Netflix documentary, Out of Body, in which Noah Kahan reflects on the pressures of sustaining the momentum Stick Season created. That anxiety is audible in the album; this is consolidation rather than expansion, a record that protects its ground rather than pushing into new territory.

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That is not fatal. Noah Kahan is genuinely good at what he does, and what he does clearly resonates with a large audience – world tour running from June through December, taking in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, confirms that the demand remains substantial.

Whether The Great Divide replicates Stick Season‘s extraordinary commercial ceiling is a different question, and probably not the most important one.