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Gracie Abrams Announces ‘Daughter From Hell’ Album With Emotional New Era Set for July Release

Gracie Abrams Announces ‘Daughter From Hell’ Album With Emotional New Era Set for July Release A24 Please Tom Burke Hit the Wall

Album Announcement

Gracie Abrams Announces ‘Daughter From Hell’ Album With Emotional New Era Set for July Release

Sound Plunge

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Pop star and singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has officially announced her highly anticipated third studio album, Daughter From Hell, set for release on July 17 through Interscope Records. The announcement marks the beginning of a brand-new chapter for the breakout artist, whose emotional songwriting and introspective style have made her one of modern pop’s fastest-rising stars.

Gracie Abrams revealed the album title across social media, sharing her excitement directly with fans. The project’s lead single, “Hit the Wall,” is scheduled to arrive this Thursday and is expected to introduce the sound and themes of the new era.

‘Daughter From Hell’ Begins a New Era for Gracie Abrams

Following the massive success of her 2024 album The Secret of Us, Gracie Abrams appears ready to explore a more emotionally intense and mature direction with Daughter From Hell. While full details about the album remain under wraps, the singer hinted that the upcoming single “Hit the Wall” serves as the perfect introduction to this next phase of her artistry.

Abrams described the song as deeply personal and said she feels especially connected to the music she created for the project. Longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner once again worked alongside Abrams as co-writer and producer, continuing the creative partnership that shaped both Good Riddance and The Secret of Us.

The duo’s previous collaborations helped establish Abrams as a standout voice in alternative pop and indie-inspired songwriting, with fans praising the emotional honesty and cinematic production style of her music.

 

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A post shared by Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams)

Building on the Success of ‘The Secret of Us’

Abrams enters this album cycle following the biggest commercial success of her career so far. The Secret of Us became her breakthrough global release, reaching No. 1 in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Netherlands.

The album also climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and produced major streaming hits such as “That’s So True,” “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” and “Close to You.” Her collaboration with Taylor Swift, titled “Us,” also earned Grammy recognition and further expanded Abrams’ mainstream popularity.

Fans online have already begun speculating about the themes behind Daughter From Hell, with many predicting a darker and more emotionally vulnerable record compared to her earlier work.

Beyond Music: Acting Debut on the Horizon

In addition to her growing music career, Gracie Abrams is also preparing for her acting debut. The singer is attached to star in the upcoming A24 film Please, directed by Halina Reijn. She will appear alongside Tom Burke, adding another milestone to an already breakout year.

With a new album, major single release, and film debut all arriving within months, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years yet for Abrams.

  • Gracie Abrams Announces ‘Daughter From Hell’ Album With Emotional New Era Set for July Release A24 Please Tom Burke Hit the Wall
  • Gracie Abrams Announces ‘Daughter From Hell’ Album With Emotional New Era Set for July Release A24 Please Tom Burke Hit the Wall

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