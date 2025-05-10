Jewish Human Rights Group Condemns Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Track as ‘Despicable’ Hate Speech

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is under intense fire once again — this time from a prominent Jewish human rights organisation — following the release of his latest controversial track titled “Heil Hitler.” Released briefly on May 8, the song was swiftly removed from digital streaming platforms (DSPs), including SoundCloud, after public backlash. The song’s release date also sparked outrage, as it coincided with Victory in Europe (VE) Day, which commemorates the Allied defeat of Nazi Germany.

Jim Berk, CEO of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, denounced the track in a statement to Billboard, calling it a blatant act of hate speech. “Kanye West’s release of a song entitled ‘Heil Hitler’ on VE Day, the anniversary of the defeat of the Nazi regime, is hate speech, pure and simple—totally in line with the despicable messages we now expect from West,” said Jim Berk.

The statement goes beyond Ye, targeting social media platform X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, for continuing to provide a platform for West to spread what Berk called “dangerous vitriol.” He criticised the platform for failing to uphold its own rules, which prohibit attacks based on race, religion, and other identity markers. “We call on X to remove West from its platform and for other platforms and distributors to refuse to host or monetize this song,” Berk urged, emphasizing the importance of drawing a clear line against the glorification of genocidal regimes.

Kanye West’s new song reportedly included themes of nitrous oxide use, child custody battles with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Nazi-related language that many see as crossing every ethical and cultural boundary. With lyrics openly invoking “Heil Hitler,” the track was teased on social media weeks prior, sparking concern before its official release.

Though the song was quickly banned from major platforms, Ye responded defiantly. “Heil Hitler by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms,” he posted on X. “While Rednecks by Randy Newman remains streamable. They’re literally keeping the n****s down.” This comparison drew further criticism, as commentators noted the dangerous false equivalency between satirical social commentary in Newman’s song and West’s glorification of hate.

The incident adds to the growing scrutiny surrounding Kanye West’s increasingly incendiary public persona and creative output. His recent album WW3, which includes “Heil Hitler” and another song titled “Hitler Ye and Jesus,” has already drawn ire for its Nazi imagery and inflammatory lyrics. Civil rights organisations, fans, and fellow artists have all voiced concern over the rapper’s trajectory.

Ye’s camp has yet to issue an official response to a key Jewish human rights organisation, Jim Berk’s statement or the broader backlash. As of now, “Heil Hitler” remains unavailable on all major music platforms, and calls are growing louder for stricter content regulation and accountability for artists promoting hate speech.

The controversy once again raises difficult questions about the limits of artistic freedom, the role of tech platforms, and artists’ enduring responsibility in shaping public discourse.