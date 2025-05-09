Connect with us

Kanye West Sparks Outrage With Controversial New Song “Heil Hitler” From Album WW3

Kanye West is once again at the centre of controversy with his latest track, “Heil Hitler,” featured on his recently released album WW3. The song, which openly uses Nazi references and inflammatory lyrics, has ignited widespread backlash across social media and the music industry, with many accusing the rapper of deliberately pushing boundaries in ways that are harmful and offensive.

Released in April 2025, WW3 includes 11 tracks — several of which incorporate provocative titles and references to Nazi ideology. “Heil Hitler” is among the most contentious, with West chanting the phrase throughout the song and referring to himself as a “villain.” The track also contains homophobic slurs and a jab at fellow rapper Drake, raising concerns not just about hate speech but also about the direction of West’s artistic choices.

In the lyrics, West raps: “ns be actin like fts so much, I think they might be Drake… they don’t understand the things I say on Twitter… all my ns Nazis na Heil Hitler…”* These lines have been condemned by fans and critics alike for promoting dangerous rhetoric and amplifying hate speech under the guise of creative freedom.

Despite the growing criticism, West has doubled down. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “I’m being told there’s an issue with me performing Heil Hitler. I am doing Heil Hitler at all my shows.” His insistence on performing the track live has only fueled the controversy, with many calling on venues and promoters to distance themselves from the artist.

Fan reaction has been sharply divided. While some still support West for his music legacy, many others are voicing disappointment and frustration. One commenter wrote, Kanye West will be remembered as one of the greatest artists who destroyed his own legacy.” Another user on Reddit added, “He needs to drop this already so he can move on to bully and give us some real music.”

WW3 has not only stirred anger with its lyrics but also through its aesthetics. West has been spotted wearing outfits inspired by the Ku Klux Klan and using Nazi-themed imagery in his album promotion — actions that have intensified criticism from civil rights groups and industry insiders.

Two of the WW3 tracks, “Heil Hitler” and “Hitler Ye and Jesus,” directly reference Adolf Hitler by name, which critics say crosses the line from artistic provocation into dangerous glorification. Another track is titled after West’s ex-wife, Bianca Censori, adding a layer of personal drama to an already incendiary record.

While fans await West’s next album, Bully, rumoured to be released on June 15 — his daughter North’s birthday — questions remain about whether he will continue down this path of polarising content. West has said his son Saint inspired the upcoming project, though no tracklist has been revealed.

For now, “Heil Hitler” is a flashpoint in Kanye West’s increasingly turbulent career, prompting serious conversations about the limits of free expression, accountability, and legacy in modern music.


