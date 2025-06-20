Kanye West Drops Three Tracks From Upcoming BULLY Album

After months of cryptic posts, deleted drops, and sudden streaming removals, Ye is finally beginning to deliver on his promise, sort of. Kanye West has released three new songs from his highly anticipated eleventh studio album, BULLY: “PREACHER MAN,” “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” and “DAMN.” But in true Ye fashion, the rollout remains unpredictable.

These tracks, now streaming on Spotify and YouTube, mark the first official audio release from BULLY since its early March debut on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube—an upload that included a short film but was swiftly deleted from major platforms, including Apple Music.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the whole album, especially after Kanye West posted a message through the YEFANATICS fan page just days ago. In the text thread, he wrote: “Releasing 5 of the songs 2nt. Will release another 5 2mrw. And then more the next day. Still working on the album.” While that promise hasn’t been entirely kept, we now have the first three official tracks—a signal that BULLY might be on its way after all.







Kanye West’s “PREACHER MAN” is especially resonant, offering emotionally raw verses and deeply introspective lyrics like:

“Look where we made it to (I walk up to the preacher man)

Made love that’s unmakeable…

Basically, went out my way to make a way for you.”

Thematically, BULLY appears to continue Kanye West’s exploration of faith, fame, and fractured relationships—delivered in the signature grandiose style that’s defined his career. But this staggered, almost guerrilla-style album rollout has left fans both thrilled and frustrated.

While amongst Kanye West’s Bully three new songs – “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” and “DAMN” have also drawn praise for their production and lyrical intensity, the lack of structure in the release has confused even the most die-hard Kanye West followers. The three new songs aren’t yet available on Apple Music, and Kanye West has not shared a confirmed track list or an official release date for the whole album.

This sporadic release strategy mirrors Kanye West’s previous chaotic album rollouts, from the delayed launch of The Life of Pablo to the scattered debut of Donda. But unlike those projects, BULLY arrives amid a landscape where Ye’s public image remains volatile, thanks to controversial remarks and erratic public behavior in recent years.

Still, the music speaks for itself. Whether BULLY arrives all at once or piece by piece, it’s clear that Kanye West is back in album mode—and the world is watching closely. Fans can stream Kanye West’s “Preacher Man,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Damn” now on Spotify and YouTube. For more updates on BULLY, stay tuned to Ye’s social media (and prepare for another twist).