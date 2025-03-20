Kanye West Releases New Album ‘Bully’ Through Film Featuring Son Saint

Kanye West ‘Ye’ has once again chosen an unconventional route for releasing new music. His latest album, “Bully,” was released through a film starring his eight-year-old son, Saint West. The release debuted on X (formerly Twitter), features multiple edits by legendary filmmaker Hype Williams and showcases a 30-minute wrestling-themed visual experience.

A Unique Multimedia Release

Kanye West first tweeted a link to the film, claiming that “Bully” was unfinished and that half the vocals were AI-generated. Hours later, he shared three different versions of the film:

🎥 A “screening version”

🎥 A “post-Hype version”

🎥 A “post-post Hype version”

Each iteration features Saint West in a wrestling ring, fighting off professional New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) wrestlers, including YOH, Toru Yano, Tiger Mask, and El Desperado. Armed with a mallet, Saint fends off his opponents in an artistic yet intense visual representation of the album’s themes.

Musically, “Bully” is rich with classic soul samples, drawing from Cortex’s “Huit Octobre 1971” and The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love.”

SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO GO DARK I WAS TRYNA KEEP IT LIGHT SKINDED — ye (@kanyewest) March 19, 2025

The Meaning Behind ‘Bully’

Kanye West ‘Ye’ has described the album as being inspired by his son, Saint, whom he jokingly called a “bully” after he admitted to kicking another child because he was “weak”. In a previous interview with Justin Laboy, West revealed that “Bully” was originally slated for release on June 15, his daughter North West’s birthday.

The album was first teased during a September 2024 performance at Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou, China, where West premiered the track “Beauty and the Beast.” That song appears in the test version of Kanye West’s album on X.

A Release Outside Traditional Platforms

Kanye West’s decision to release “Bully” exclusively on X aligns with his ongoing criticism of digital streaming platforms (DSPs). He has expressed frustration with the music industry, claiming that “streams are fake” and accusing French and Jewish record labels of treating artists like “prostitutes.”

This independent release strategy follows a pattern seen with “Donda 2”, which was initially made available only on his Stem Player device. West has also hinted that “Donda 2” is still on the way, along with a possible new project—either “Vultures 3” or “Donda 3.”

Controversies Surrounding West

While “Bully” may be generating buzz, Kanye West’s personal controversies continue to overshadow his music. In recent weeks, he has engaged in a public spiral of inflammatory tweets, targeting Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and their children. He has also faced backlash for selling t-shirts featuring a swastika on his online store, sparking widespread condemnation.

With his account on X being a volatile platform for his statements, it remains uncertain how long “Bully” will be available online or whether it will receive an official streaming release.

What’s Next for Kanye West?

West’s latest album follows a chaotic period in Ye’s career, but it also demonstrates his continued ability to experiment with new ways of releasing music. Whether “Bully” will reach mainstream audiences or remain a niche project is yet to be seen. However, for now, fans can experience his latest vision—as long as it remains accessible on X.