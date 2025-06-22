Morgan Wallen Shocks Houston With Drake & Roger Clemens Walkout at Electrifying Stadium Show

Country music juggernaut Morgan Wallen delivered one of the most unforgettable moments of his career Saturday night at Houston’s NRG Stadium—flanked by rap legend Drake and baseball Hall of Famer Roger Clemens.

The wild entrance came during the second night of Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem tour kickoff, following an already buzzworthy Friday show that featured surprise appearances from NFL legend Andre Johnson and local celebrity businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. However, Saturday took the spectacle to an entirely new level.

As Morgan Wallen made his grand entrance dressed in a black Kid Rock T-shirt, the stadium roared while his hit “Broadway Girls” (featuring Lil Durk) boomed from the speakers. Fans watched in disbelief as Drake, clad in denim and casually sipping from a flask, and Clemens, handing Wallen a custom baseball jersey, joined the country star in striding across the stage.







The moment instantly went viral after Morgan Wallen posted the walkout video to Instagram, soundtracked by Drake’s 2011 anthem “Under Ground Kings.” The caption simply read, “All summer long.” Diplo was quick to comment, “Man can’t be stopped.”

This isn’t the first time Morgan Wallen and Drake have crossed creative paths. The One Night at a Time singer made a cameo in the opening scene of Drake’s 2023 “You Broke My Heart” music video, which appeared on the Scary Hours edition of For All the Dogs.

Morgan Wallen’s high-octane entrances have now become a signature element of his live performances. With previous guest walkouts including the likes of Travis Kelce, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady, Wallen is clearly leaning into A-list surprises as a key part of his stadium dominance.

The Houston shows officially launched Morgan Wallen’s 20-date I’m the Problem stadium tour, which continues through September 13 and includes stops in major cities like Madison, Denver, and Nashville. His next performance is a two-night set at Camp Randall Stadium in Wisconsin on June 28 and 29.

Wallen is touring in support of his fourth studio album, I’m the Problem, which has been a commercial juggernaut. Since its May 16 release, the album has held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 for four straight weeks, fueled by hits like “Lies I Told Myself,” “Truth Hurts Less,” and “Hungover Again.”

Joining Wallen on tour are country heavyweights like Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Brooks & Dunn, alongside rising stars such as Ella Langley, Koe Wetzel, and Gavin Adcock, ensuring every show delivers top-tier entertainment.

As the summer heats up, so does Wallen’s tour. If this Houston double-header was any indication, fans across the country can expect the unexpected, complete with megastar cameos and viral-worthy moments.