Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Lil Wayne Co-Signs That Mexican OT on Swagger-Fueled Single “Baby Mad At Me”

Lil Wayne Co-Signs That Mexican OT on Swagger-Fueled Single “Baby Mad At Me”

Hip Hop/ Rap

Lil Wayne Co-Signs That Mexican OT on Swagger-Fueled Single “Baby Mad At Me”

Sound Plunge
Published on

In a track that feels equal parts flex, therapy session, and generational torch-passing, Texas rapper That Mexican OT links up with rap icon Lil Wayne on the unapologetically raw new single, “Baby Mad At Me.” The collaboration, released to instant buzz, captures a no-holds-barred energy that proves both artists are at the top of their respective games—even if they’re decades apart.

The song is pivotal for That Mexican OT, who’s been making noise on the Southern hip-hop circuit while locked in a public back-and-forth with fellow artist Lefty Gunplay over allegations of style biting. While diss tracks have flown from both camps, “Baby Mad At Me” serves as a career-defining moment for That Mexican OT—not a response track, but a declaration of status.



The pairing with Lil Wayne isn’t just strategic—it’s symbolic. Wayne, who recently relaunched the Young Money roster to spotlight a new generation of artists, lends more than just a verse here. He offers a platform, a co-sign, and a reminder that real recognise real. True to form, Lil Wayne didn’t write a single bar. Instead, he stepped into the booth and delivered his verse straight off the dome, continuing a tradition that’s kept him sharp and unpredictable for over two decades.

That Mexican OT rises to the moment, bringing a combination of personal pain, humour, and street-wise charisma. His verse bounces between ego-driven lines and flashes of vulnerability, delivered in a way that feels lived-in. He raps, “She said that she gon’ leave, I know she bluffin’ / She just a side bitch, no, I ain’t cuffin’”—blunt, unfiltered, and emotionally layered.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi)

The sleek but aggressive production allows both rappers to carve out space without stepping on each other’s delivery. Lil Wayne’s signature slur rides the beat effortlessly, while That Mexican OT’s cadence cuts through with surgical precision. The chemistry is undeniable; it doesn’t feel like a guest appearance—it feels like a passing of the mic.

What makes “Baby Mad At Me” stand out is that it doesn’t try too hard to be deep, but it lands heavy anyway. The themes—ego, heartbreak, trust, and betrayal—aren’t new, but they’re presented with a kind of clarity that’s hard to fake. It’s a track that understands its audience: real ones who’ve been through it, who might laugh and wince at the same line.

For that Mexican OT, the collaboration is a milestone and a clear signal that his ascent isn’t slowing down anytime soon. For Wayne, it’s just another reminder that the GOAT can still hop on any beat, with any artist, and leave his mark. In “Baby Mad At Me,” old school and new school don’t clash—they co-exist, elevate, and snap together like it was meant to be.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Punisher” Testifies in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial, Reveals Surreal First Encounter Dean Diddy Combs Regina Ventura Cassie Ventura Kid Cudi Sean Diddy Combs Trial

‘The Punisher’ Testifies in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial, Reveals Surreal First Encounter
By May 21, 2025
Marshall Enters Home Audio Arena with First Soundbar, the Heston 120 Mtv Cribs The Darkness

Marshall Enters Home Audio Arena with First Soundbar, the Heston 120
By May 21, 2025
Eddie Vedder Honours Bruce Springsteen With Stirring Tribute After Trump’s Verbal Assault

Eddie Vedder Honours Bruce Springsteen With Stirring Tribute After Trump’s Verbal Assault
By May 21, 2025
Amanda Knox on Reclaiming Her Story — and How Memoir Can Set Us Free Memoir Bation Podcast

Amanda Knox on Reclaiming Her Story — and How Memoir Can Set Us Free
By May 21, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Scarlett Johansson Battles Dino Whales in Wild New Jurassic World: Rebirth Movie David Koepp Gareth Edwards Mahershala Ali

Scarlett Johansson Battles Dino Whales in Wild New Jurassic World: Rebirth Movie
By May 21, 2025
Why Gen Z Is Driving the Explosive Growth of the Esports Economy

Why Gen Z Is Driving the Explosive Growth of the Esports Economy
By May 20, 2025
“Blasters Only?!” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool Has Players Losing Their Minds Epic Games Star Wars

“Blasters Only?!” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool Has Players Losing Their Minds
By May 20, 2025
Fortnite’s Darth Vader Just Got an AI Upgrade — And He’s Talking Back Epic Games

Fortnite’s Darth Vader Just Got an AI Upgrade — And He’s Talking Back
By May 20, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Marshall Enters Home Audio Arena with First Soundbar, the Heston 120 Mtv Cribs The Darkness

Marshall Enters Home Audio Arena with First Soundbar, the Heston 120
By May 21, 2025
“Blasters Only?!” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool Has Players Losing Their Minds Epic Games Star Wars

“Blasters Only?!” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool Has Players Losing Their Minds
By May 20, 2025
Fortnite’s Darth Vader Just Got an AI Upgrade — And He’s Talking Back Epic Games

Fortnite’s Darth Vader Just Got an AI Upgrade — And He’s Talking Back
By May 20, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years Toho University in Japan, supported by NASA’s climate modelling

News

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
To Top
Loading...