Lil Wayne Co-Signs That Mexican OT on Swagger-Fueled Single “Baby Mad At Me”

In a track that feels equal parts flex, therapy session, and generational torch-passing, Texas rapper That Mexican OT links up with rap icon Lil Wayne on the unapologetically raw new single, “Baby Mad At Me.” The collaboration, released to instant buzz, captures a no-holds-barred energy that proves both artists are at the top of their respective games—even if they’re decades apart.

The song is pivotal for That Mexican OT, who’s been making noise on the Southern hip-hop circuit while locked in a public back-and-forth with fellow artist Lefty Gunplay over allegations of style biting. While diss tracks have flown from both camps, “Baby Mad At Me” serves as a career-defining moment for That Mexican OT—not a response track, but a declaration of status.







The pairing with Lil Wayne isn’t just strategic—it’s symbolic. Wayne, who recently relaunched the Young Money roster to spotlight a new generation of artists, lends more than just a verse here. He offers a platform, a co-sign, and a reminder that real recognise real. True to form, Lil Wayne didn’t write a single bar. Instead, he stepped into the booth and delivered his verse straight off the dome, continuing a tradition that’s kept him sharp and unpredictable for over two decades.

That Mexican OT rises to the moment, bringing a combination of personal pain, humour, and street-wise charisma. His verse bounces between ego-driven lines and flashes of vulnerability, delivered in a way that feels lived-in. He raps, “She said that she gon’ leave, I know she bluffin’ / She just a side bitch, no, I ain’t cuffin’”—blunt, unfiltered, and emotionally layered.

The sleek but aggressive production allows both rappers to carve out space without stepping on each other’s delivery. Lil Wayne’s signature slur rides the beat effortlessly, while That Mexican OT’s cadence cuts through with surgical precision. The chemistry is undeniable; it doesn’t feel like a guest appearance—it feels like a passing of the mic.

What makes “Baby Mad At Me” stand out is that it doesn’t try too hard to be deep, but it lands heavy anyway. The themes—ego, heartbreak, trust, and betrayal—aren’t new, but they’re presented with a kind of clarity that’s hard to fake. It’s a track that understands its audience: real ones who’ve been through it, who might laugh and wince at the same line.

For that Mexican OT, the collaboration is a milestone and a clear signal that his ascent isn’t slowing down anytime soon. For Wayne, it’s just another reminder that the GOAT can still hop on any beat, with any artist, and leave his mark. In “Baby Mad At Me,” old school and new school don’t clash—they co-exist, elevate, and snap together like it was meant to be.