Grammy-Winning Producer Sidney “Omen” Brown, Collaborator with Beyoncé and Drake, Dead at 49

The music world is reeling after the loss of Sidney “Omen” Brown, the Grammy-winning producer and DJ who worked with Beyoncé, Drake, Ludacris, and Lil Wayne. Brown was found dead in his Harlem, New York apartment at the age of 49, his mother, Martha Brown, confirmed.A family member discovered his body on September 13 after Brown failed to show up for work, according to TMZ. The cause of death has not been released.

A Career That Shaped Modern Hip-Hop and R&B

Born and raised in Harlem, Sidney Omen Brown carved his path in the 1990s and early 2000s, producing for artists like Mýa, Fabolous, and Roc-A-Fella’s roster. His breakthrough came in 2006 when he produced Ludacris’ track “Tell It Like It Is” from the Grammy-winning album Release Therapy. That moment secured Omen’s place among hip-hop’s most respected producers.

From there, Sidney Omen Brown became a sought-after creative force, contributing to some of the defining records of the 2010s. In 2010, he co-produced Drake’s “Shut It Down” from the rapper’s debut Thank Me Later. Three years later, he co-wrote and co-produced Beyoncé’s “Mine”, featuring Drake, a standout track from her self-titled 2013 album.

Tributes from Harlem to Hollywood

Beyond his studio work, Brown was deeply rooted in New York’s music and nightlife scene. For over a decade, he was a fixture at Barawine Harlem, where he brought his energy and creativity to the venue’s community. “It is with shock and deep sadness we have heard about the passing of our dear friend Omen Sidney Brown,” the restaurant shared on Instagram. “There are not enough words to express our feelings. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, his friends and all who love him.”

Ethyl’s Bar & Restaurant, where Omen was a longtime DJ, also honored him: “Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown was not only a DJ who could get our dance floor jumping, but he was also a Grammy Award-winning producer who worked with Beyoncé and Lil Wayne. He will be missed by us all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barawine Harlem (@barawine_harlem)

Sidney Omen Brown’s career reflected the evolution of hip-hop and R&B over three decades. From shaping the sound of Roc-A-Fella’s golden era to collaborating with global icons like Beyoncé, he was an architect of modern music. His influence extended beyond chart-topping singles—he embodied the spirit of Harlem’s artistry and resilience.

As tributes continue to pour in, one thing is clear: Sidney “Omen” Brown’s legacy will echo through the beats and melodies of the music he helped create.