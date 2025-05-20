Megan Thee Stallion Torches Tory Lanez As Drake & Kanye Demand His Freedom

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t holding back. As stars like Drake and Kanye West rally behind Tory Lanez following his prison stabbing, Megan slams what she calls a “hate campaign” — and reminds the world: “FACTS ARE FACTS. He did it.”

Megan Thee Stallion has broken her silence once again — and this time, she’s targeting not just Tory Lanez, but the growing number of celebrities supporting his early release from prison. In a fiery statement posted to TikTok, the Grammy-winning rapper condemned Lanez and his defenders, accusing them of fueling an online hate campaign and forcing her to “relive being shot” all over again. Her message comes as a petition to release Lanez from prison has exploded in popularity. Created after Lanez was reportedly stabbed 14 times in a California prison last week, the petition has already amassed more than 273,000 signatures. It’s been promoted by a string of celebrities, including Drake, Kanye West, Kodak Black, and Chris Brown — all of whom have either posted “Free Tory” or directly shared the petition on social media.

“FACTS ARE FACTS. He did it,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote in bold text, referencing Tory Lanez’s 2022 felony conviction for shooting her in both feet after a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in July 2020. “It was proven in court. Stop lying,” she added, calling Lanez a “f– demon” and demanding he and his supporters “leave me alone.”

The petition, authored by the Caldwell Institute of Public Safety — an organisation founded by Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell — calls on California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon Tory Lanez, claiming he’s a victim of “deep injustice.” Some signatories cite the lack of conclusive DNA evidence on the weapon used in the shooting. However, prosecutors emphasised during the trial that DNA results were “inconclusive,” not exonerating.

Megan Thee Stallion, who has faced years of online harassment since the 2020 incident, didn’t address the prison stabbing or the petition directly in her statement. Instead, she focused on what she sees as a coordinated misinformation campaign that continues to retraumatize her.

“Y’all say the same sh– every year, and it’s still wrong,” she wrote, emphasising that despite the online narrative pushed by some fans and blogs, the facts — and a jury verdict — have not changed.

The rapper’s trial and its aftermath have become a flashpoint in discussions around misogyny, celebrity accountability, and victim-blaming, particularly within the hip-hop community. Critics say the backlash Megan Thee Stallion has faced, even after winning in court, highlights how female victims, especially Black women, are often dismissed and vilified.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, remains in prison serving a 10-year sentence. He’s also under a restraining order until 2030, which prohibits him from contacting or speaking about Megan Thee Stallion. His legal team has previously attempted to introduce new evidence to overturn the conviction, but the court has rejected those motions.

As the debate progresses and the petition gains steam, Megan Thee Stallion’s message is clear: “Stop defending him. Stop attacking me. The truth already came out.” But support from voices like Drake, Kanye West, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, and 273,000 signatures can’t be ignored.