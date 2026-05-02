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Meredith Brooks Praises Lizzo’s Bold ‘Bitch’ Revival: A ’90s Anthem Reborn

Meredith Brooks Praises Lizzo’s Bold ‘Bitch’ Revival A ’90s Anthem Reborn Meredith Brooks

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Meredith Brooks Praises Lizzo’s Bold ‘Bitch’ Revival: A ’90s Anthem Reborn

Sound Plunge

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Singer-songwriter Meredith Brooks has expressed excitement and support for Lizzo’s bold new single “Bitch,” which draws inspiration from Brooks’ iconic 1997 hit of the same name.

The original track, released at the height of the late ’90s pop-rock wave, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned two Grammy nominations. Known for its unapologetic lyrics and feminist undertones, the song sparked both acclaim and controversy upon release.

Lizzo Reclaims a Controversial Word

In her new version,  Lizzo reinterprets the chorus while adding her own modern perspective. Retaining much of the original structure, she tweaks key lines to reflect themes of self-acceptance and empowerment, including the phrase “I’m a mess, I’m a queen, and everything between.”

Lizzo described the track as a “womanifesto,” dedicated to women who are often labeled negatively for asserting themselves, embracing their identity, or challenging societal expectations.

Her message centers on reclaiming language historically used to diminish women—transforming it into a symbol of confidence and self-love.

 

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A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Meredith Brooks Shows Her Support

Brooks responded enthusiastically to Lizzo’s tribute, commenting “Yessss!!” and resharing the track on her social platforms. She also referred to Lizzo as a “Queen,” signaling her approval of the reinterpretation.

The endorsement highlights a rare and meaningful moment in music, where an original artist embraces a new generation’s take on their work, especially one that builds upon the same core message of empowerment.

The Evolution of a Cultural Anthem

When Meredith Brooks first released “Bitch” in 1997, its candid lyrics challenged norms and sparked debates about feminism in mainstream music. At the time, some critics even compared her style to Alanis Morissette, adding to the conversation around authenticity and originality.

Nearly three decades later, Lizzo’s reinterpretation shows how the song’s themes remain relevant. By blending nostalgic elements with contemporary production and messaging, she introduces the anthem to a new audience while honoring its roots.

A New Era of Empowerment in Pop Music

Lizzo’s upcoming album, also titled “Bitch,” builds on her reputation for bold, self-affirming music. Following her 2022 release “Special,” the new project is expected to continue exploring themes of identity, confidence, and independence.

The collaboration, albeit indirect, between Brooks and Lizzo reflects a broader trend in music, where past hits are reimagined through modern lenses to resonate with evolving cultural conversations.

The intersection of Brooks’ original message and Lizzo’s updated vision underscores the enduring power of music as a tool for social commentary. What was once controversial is now celebrated as a declaration of individuality and strength.

As fans embrace this revival, “Bitch” stands as a testament to how art can evolve without losing its core identity—bridging generations through a shared message of empowerment.

  • Meredith Brooks Praises Lizzo’s Bold ‘Bitch’ Revival A ’90s Anthem Reborn Meredith Brooks
  • Meredith Brooks Praises Lizzo’s Bold ‘Bitch’ Revival A ’90s Anthem Reborn Meredith Brooks

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