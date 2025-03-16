Lizzo’s Triumphant Comeback: Overcoming Darkness and Embracing Love

After nearly two years away from the stage, Lizzo has made an emotional return to live performances, opening up about the struggles she faced during her time away. The Grammy-winning artist, known for her empowering anthems like Truth Hurts and About Damn Time, performed in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Wednesday, marking her first show since becoming embroiled in legal battles and personal struggles.

A Journey Through Darkness

Lizzo’s comeback isn’t just about music—it’s about survival. The singer revealed that she had battled a “dark depression”, to the point where she “didn’t want to live anymore.” Her emotional confession came after months of facing serious allegations from former employees, including claims of harassment and discrimination.

In August 2023, three of Lizzo’s former tour dancers filed a lawsuit against her, accusing the singer of sexual harassment, fat-shaming, and fostering a hostile work environment. The allegations shook her fanbase and the industry, leading to intense public scrutiny. Lizzo denied the claims, stating that they were “sensationalized stories” from former employees whose behavior on tour had already been called into question. The legal battle is ongoing, with the dancers requesting a jury trial.

Beyond the lawsuit with her dancers, Lizzo has also been involved in a legal dispute with a stylist, who accused members of her team of racial and sexual harassment. In December 2024, Lizzo won a significant ruling in that case, with a federal judge deciding that she could not be sued as an individual. However, her touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, remains a defendant in the case.

Finding Hope and Strength

Despite the turmoil, Lizzo is fighting back—not just in court but in her personal life. At her LA concert, she credited a stranger with saving her life, recalling how a simple act of kindness at a show helped her through her darkest moments.

She told the audience that a concertgoer once hugged her and told her they loved her, which sparked a wave of support “Then it was 10 people, then 100… then 1,000… then it was 10,000 people showering me with love and support—this is the kind of love you can only get in real life.”

She also used her platform to spread awareness about mental health, urging anyone struggling with depression to “reach out,” emphasizing how difficult yet important it is to ask for help.

Lizzo’s Comeback: New Music and More Shows

Lizzo isn’t just back—she’s stronger than ever. The singer has two new singles out, signaling her return to the music industry. She is also set to perform more shows this month in New York and Minneapolis, giving fans the opportunity to reconnect with her in a live setting.

While the legal battles may not be over, Lizzo is making it clear that she won’t let adversity define her. Her message is one of resilience, love, and self-acceptance, proving that music and community can bring healing even in the face of hardship.

Lizzo’s journey is far from over, but one thing is certain—she’s ready to take the stage and reclaim her narrative.