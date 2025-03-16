Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Lizzo’s Triumphant Comeback: Overcoming Darkness and Embracing Love

Lizzo’s Triumphant Comeback: Overcoming Darkness and Embracing Love

Artist in Focus

Lizzo’s Triumphant Comeback: Overcoming Darkness and Embracing Love

Sound Plunge
Published on

After nearly two years away from the stage, Lizzo has made an emotional return to live performances, opening up about the struggles she faced during her time away. The Grammy-winning artist, known for her empowering anthems like Truth Hurts and About Damn Time, performed in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Wednesday, marking her first show since becoming embroiled in legal battles and personal struggles.

A Journey Through Darkness

Lizzo’s comeback isn’t just about music—it’s about survival. The singer revealed that she had battled a “dark depression”, to the point where she “didn’t want to live anymore.” Her emotional confession came after months of facing serious allegations from former employees, including claims of harassment and discrimination.

In August 2023, three of Lizzo’s former tour dancers filed a lawsuit against her, accusing the singer of sexual harassment, fat-shaming, and fostering a hostile work environment. The allegations shook her fanbase and the industry, leading to intense public scrutiny. Lizzo denied the claims, stating that they were “sensationalized stories” from former employees whose behavior on tour had already been called into question. The legal battle is ongoing, with the dancers requesting a jury trial.

Beyond the lawsuit with her dancers, Lizzo has also been involved in a legal dispute with a stylist, who accused members of her team of racial and sexual harassment. In December 2024, Lizzo won a significant ruling in that case, with a federal judge deciding that she could not be sued as an individual. However, her touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, remains a defendant in the case.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Finding Hope and Strength

Despite the turmoil, Lizzo is fighting back—not just in court but in her personal life. At her LA concert, she credited a stranger with saving her life, recalling how a simple act of kindness at a show helped her through her darkest moments.

She told the audience that a concertgoer once hugged her and told her they loved her, which sparked a wave of support “Then it was 10 people, then 100… then 1,000… then it was 10,000 people showering me with love and support—this is the kind of love you can only get in real life.”

She also used her platform to spread awareness about mental health, urging anyone struggling with depression to “reach out,” emphasizing how difficult yet important it is to ask for help.

Dropkick Murphys Singer Ken Casey Calls Out Trump MAGA Shirt at Concert and Wins

Lizzo’s Comeback: New Music and More Shows

Lizzo isn’t just back—she’s stronger than ever. The singer has two new singles out, signaling her return to the music industry. She is also set to perform more shows this month in New York and Minneapolis, giving fans the opportunity to reconnect with her in a live setting.

While the legal battles may not be over, Lizzo is making it clear that she won’t let adversity define her. Her message is one of resilience, love, and self-acceptance, proving that music and community can bring healing even in the face of hardship.

Lizzo’s journey is far from over, but one thing is certain—she’s ready to take the stage and reclaim her narrative.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Released Joseph Kosinski Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out
By March 17, 2025
Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival spaceX nasa astronauts sunita williams

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival
By March 17, 2025
Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle

Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle
By March 11, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Released Joseph Kosinski Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out
By March 17, 2025
Ted Lasso Returns: Apple TV+ Confirms Season 4 with Jason Sudeikis Bill Lawrence

Ted Lasso Returns: Apple TV+ Confirms Season 4 with Jason Sudeikis
By March 17, 2025
How the Oscars Shaped Streaming Trends in the US, Insights from JustWatch

How the Oscars Shaped Streaming Trends in the US, Insights from JustWatch
By March 15, 2025
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Why Mexican Slots Machines Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins Online Casino

Why Mexican Slots Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins
By March 11, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival spaceX nasa astronauts sunita williams

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival
By March 17, 2025
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
Why Mexican Slots Machines Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins Online Casino

Why Mexican Slots Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins
By March 11, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Gadgets & Lifestyle Devices

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
To Top
Loading...