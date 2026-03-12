Diljit Dosanjh Announces Global Collaboration With Sia and David Guetta

Punjabi music icon Diljit Dosanjh has unveiled an exciting international collaboration with global pop star Sia and EDM producer David Guetta. The new track, titled Ranjha, brings together Punjabi lyrics, electronic dance music production, and powerful pop vocals, highlighting the growing global influence of South Asian music.

The single is scheduled for release on major streaming platforms on March 13 and is expected to attract audiences across multiple music genres worldwide.

Students Hear the Track First

In an unusual and memorable debut, a preview of “Ranjha” was first played for students attending a special course on Diljit Dosanjh’s career at Toronto Metropolitan University.

The academic course explores the global impact of the Punjabi superstar and his influence on music, culture, and identity. Students in the classroom were surprised when they became the first audience to hear a snippet of the upcoming track before its official release.

The preview created excitement among the students, who have spent the semester studying Diljit Dosanjh’s journey and the global rise of Punjabi music.

Blending Punjabi Music With Global Pop

The collaboration brings together three artists with very different musical backgrounds. Diljit Dosanjh has become one of the most successful Punjabi performers on the global stage, while Sia and David Guetta have long shaped international pop and dance music.

The track combines Punjabi storytelling with upbeat electronic production, a style increasingly popular as global music scenes become more interconnected.

Dosanjh said the song was designed to capture both emotion and energy.

According to the singer, the track carries the spirit of Punjabi music while expanding its reach to international audiences.

A Growing Global Presence

This is not the first time Dosanjh has worked with Sia. The two artists previously collaborated on the song “Hass Hass,” which gained international recognition and charted on Canadian music charts.

Their latest collaboration pushes that partnership even further by adding David Guetta’s signature electronic production style.

Guetta has said the project appealed to him because of the unique fusion of musical traditions and modern dance rhythms.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Expanding Global Influence

Dosanjh’s international reputation has grown rapidly in recent years, with major appearances at music festivals and television shows around the world. His performances have introduced Punjabi music to broader audiences beyond South Asia.

Industry experts say collaborations like “Ranjha” reflect the increasing crossover between regional music styles and mainstream global pop culture.

As streaming platforms continue to connect audiences across continents, artists from different cultures are finding new opportunities to collaborate and reach global listeners.

With “Ranjha,” Dosanjh, Sia, and David Guetta aim to deliver a song that blends emotional storytelling with dancefloor energy — a combination that could resonate widely with fans worldwide.