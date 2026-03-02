Arijit Singh’s First Indie Song ‘Raina’ Is Finally Here — And It’s Pure Magic

In a defining moment for India’s independent music scene, Arijit Singh has unveiled his first independent single following his decision to step away from playback singing. Titled Raina, the track sees him collaborate once again with longtime friend and celebrated composer Shekhar Ravjiani.

Released under Shekhar’s independent label Garuudaa Musiic, the Arijit Singh song marks a fresh artistic direction for both musicians, one rooted in creative freedom and heartfelt expression.

The Meaning Behind ‘Raina’

‘Raina,’ meaning “night” in Hindi, is a poetic indie pop ballad that compares one’s beloved to the vast, mesmerizing expanse of the night sky. The metaphor captures romance in its quiet intensity — calm yet powerful, intimate yet boundless.

Shekhar Ravjiani, who composed and arranged the track, shared that likening love to the night felt like a beautiful and timeless way to express deep emotion. The song’s evocative lyrics, penned by Priya Saraiya, add emotional depth, particularly in lines like:

“Subah ho jaaye phir bhi / Na kehti woh jo hai kehna” — a poignant reflection of late-night conversations that stretch till dawn, where words flow freely yet certain feelings remain unspoken.

A Contemporary Soft Rock Sound

Sonically, ‘Raina’ unfolds as a contemporary soft rock composition. Electric guitars and bass-driven rhythms provide a modern sonic texture, while Arijit Singh’s emotive vocals anchor the track in tenderness and vulnerability.

The arrangement balances lyrical romance with subtle intensity, offering listeners an immersive experience. Unlike high-drama Bollywood ballads, ‘Raina’ thrives on restraint — capturing love in its quieter, more reflective form.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEYKHAR (@shekharravjiani)

A Powerful Reunion After ‘Kasam Se’

This marks the second independent collaboration between Arijit Singh and Shekhar Ravjiani under Garuudaa Musiic, following the success of Kasam Se. Their creative synergy once again shines through, strengthened by mutual respect and a shared belief in the power of independent music.

For Shekhar, whose 25-year career spans over 650 songs across 65+ films, independent releases represent his purest artistic expression. He describes ‘Raina’ as a piece of his heart — unfiltered and filled with passion.

For Arijit Singh, known for defining an era of Bollywood playback singing, this independent release signals a significant evolution. By stepping into the indie space, he reinforces his long-standing support for non-film music and artist-led creativity.

A Defining Moment for Independent Music in India

‘Raina’ is more than just a song release — it represents a shift in India’s music landscape. With one of the country’s most celebrated vocalists embracing independent artistry, the move underscores the growing importance of creative autonomy and digital-first music distribution.

Now streaming across all major platforms, ‘Raina’ stands as a testament to friendship, artistic freedom, and timeless romance — a soft yet powerful reminder that sometimes the most moving music emerges in the quiet of the night.