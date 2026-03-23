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Kylie Jenner Raps on Yeat’s New Song “Let King Tonka Talk” Ahead of ADL Album Drop

Kylie Jenner Raps on Yeat’s New Song “Let King Tonka Talk” Ahead of ADL Album Drop King Kylie

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kylie Jenner Raps on Yeat’s New Song “Let King Tonka Talk” Ahead of ADL Album Drop

Sound Plunge

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Kylie Jenner has stepped into the rap spotlight once again—this time with a surprise feature on Yeat’s latest single, “Let King Tonka Talk.” The track, released as part of the rollout for Yeat’s upcoming album ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe/A Dangerous Love), is already generating buzz across the hip-hop community.

The collaboration marks a notable crossover moment, blending celebrity culture with contemporary rap trends.

Inside “Let King Tonka Talk”

Produced by Dylan Brady, one half of experimental duo 100 gecs, the track features heavy bass, distorted synths, and Yeat’s signature energetic delivery.

Kylie Jenner, also known as “King Kylie,” delivers a short but attention-grabbing verse in the song. Her appearance adds a unique twist to the chorus-less track, amplifying its viral appeal.

The song’s bold sound and unconventional structure align with Yeat’s evolving musical style, which continues to push genre boundaries.

Yeat’s Album Rollout Gains Momentum

Yeat has been building anticipation for ADL, set to release on March 27, with a series of unconventional promotional tactics. From eye-catching street campaigns to viral marketing stunts, the rapper has kept fans intrigued.

The release of “Let King Tonka Talk” is the latest step in this rollout, offering a glimpse into what listeners can expect from the upcoming project.

Industry insiders suggest that the album could mark a defining moment in Yeat’s career, as he experiments with new sounds and high-profile collaborations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @yeat

Kylie Jenner’s Return to Music

While best known for her influence in fashion, beauty, and reality television, Kylie Jenner has dabbled in music before. Her previous appearance on “Beautiful Day” in 2016 introduced fans to her rap persona.

This latest feature signals a return to music, albeit briefly, and showcases her willingness to explore creative avenues beyond her established brand.

Her involvement also highlights the growing intersection between pop culture icons and the hip-hop industry, where collaborations often extend beyond traditional artists.

The track has quickly gained traction online, with fans reacting to Kylie Jenner’s verse across social media platforms. Some listeners see the collaboration as a fun, experimental moment, while others view it as a strategic move to broaden Yeat’s audience.

Regardless of opinions, the release has succeeded in generating conversation—an essential ingredient for viral success in today’s music landscape.

A Cultural Crossover Moment

The pairing of Yeat and Kylie Jenner underscores a broader trend in entertainment: the blending of music, influencer culture, and digital marketing.

As artists look for new ways to stand out, collaborations like this one are becoming increasingly common, offering both artistic experimentation and commercial appeal.

With ADL on the horizon, Yeat’s latest single ensures that all eyes—and ears—remain firmly on his next move.

  • Kylie Jenner Raps on Yeat’s New Song “Let King Tonka Talk” Ahead of ADL Album Drop King Kylie
  • Kylie Jenner Raps on Yeat’s New Song “Let King Tonka Talk” Ahead of ADL Album Drop King Kylie

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