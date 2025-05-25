Connect with us

Justin Bieber and SZA's Sexy Onstage Surprise: Fans Lose It Over "Snooze" Duet at SoFi Stadium

Justin Bieber and SZA’s Sexy Onstage Surprise: Fans Lose It Over “Snooze” Duet at SoFi Stadium

Justin Bieber and SZA’s Sexy Onstage Surprise: Fans Lose It Over “Snooze” Duet at SoFi Stadium

Justin Bieber sent fans into a frenzy Friday night (May 23) when he joined SZA onstage for a sultry surprise duet of their hit “Snooze” at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — marking their first-ever live performance of the fan-favourite track together.

The unexpected moment unfolded during the second L.A. stop of SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour. This already star-studded event reached a fever pitch when Justin Bieber walked onstage, clad in all black and a signature Balenciaga jacket. The crowd erupted as the pop icon and five-time Grammy nominee traded verses in a slow-burning, flirtatious performance of “Snooze,” a standout from SZA’s chart-topping 2022 album SOS.

As the duo performed, Justin Bieber kissed SZA’s hand, swayed with her, and matched her sensual energy, creating a viral moment immediately setting social media ablaze. Fans posted clips from the show across TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), with many calling it “the collab of the year” and “a dream come true.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Hailey Bieber shared a snippet of the performance on her Instagram Story, gushing: “My 2 favorite artists.” The sweet endorsement only heightened the hype around the collaboration.



“Snooze”: A Streaming Sensation Turned Live Magic

Initially released in December 2022 on SOS, “Snooze” became one of SZA’s biggest hits, topping Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and dominating R&B streaming playlists. The acoustic remix featuring Justin Bieber, released in September 2023, gave the slow jam new life, complete with a steamy music video co-starring Young Mazino, Woody McClain, and Benny Blanco.

Though Justin Bieber performed a solo acoustic version of “Snooze” at the NHL All-Star Draft in Toronto earlier this year, Friday night’s performance marked the first time he and SZA sang the song live together — and it did not disappoint.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genius (@genius)

Justin Bieber’s Comeback Continues

Justin Bieber’s appearance is the latest in several selective but impactful live performances since he returned from full-length touring in 2022. From Tems and Wizkid’s Coachella set to Don Toliver’s L.A. show in 2024, Bieber has been making headlines for popping up at just the right moments — and this one may be the most memorable yet.

As Bieber gears up for a rumored musical comeback and SZA wraps her blockbuster tour, fans beg for an official duet tour or a full-length collaboration album.

SZA and Kendrick Lamar will conclude their L.A. shows with one final Grand National Tour performance at SoFi on Saturday, following a previous night’s surprise that featured Lizzo. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber’s team remains tight-lipped about any upcoming releases. Still, with his renewed visibility — and undeniable chemistry with SZA — speculation is swirling that a primary music return is imminent.


