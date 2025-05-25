Artist in Focus
Justin Bieber and SZA’s Sexy Onstage Surprise: Fans Lose It Over “Snooze” Duet at SoFi Stadium
Justin Bieber sent fans into a frenzy Friday night (May 23) when he joined SZA onstage for a sultry surprise duet of their hit “Snooze” at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — marking their first-ever live performance of the fan-favourite track together.
The unexpected moment unfolded during the second L.A. stop of SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour. This already star-studded event reached a fever pitch when Justin Bieber walked onstage, clad in all black and a signature Balenciaga jacket. The crowd erupted as the pop icon and five-time Grammy nominee traded verses in a slow-burning, flirtatious performance of “Snooze,” a standout from SZA’s chart-topping 2022 album SOS.
As the duo performed, Justin Bieber kissed SZA’s hand, swayed with her, and matched her sensual energy, creating a viral moment immediately setting social media ablaze. Fans posted clips from the show across TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), with many calling it “the collab of the year” and “a dream come true.”
Adding fuel to the fire, Hailey Bieber shared a snippet of the performance on her Instagram Story, gushing: “My 2 favorite artists.” The sweet endorsement only heightened the hype around the collaboration.
“Snooze”: A Streaming Sensation Turned Live Magic
Initially released in December 2022 on SOS, “Snooze” became one of SZA’s biggest hits, topping Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and dominating R&B streaming playlists. The acoustic remix featuring Justin Bieber, released in September 2023, gave the slow jam new life, complete with a steamy music video co-starring Young Mazino, Woody McClain, and Benny Blanco.
Though Justin Bieber performed a solo acoustic version of “Snooze” at the NHL All-Star Draft in Toronto earlier this year, Friday night’s performance marked the first time he and SZA sang the song live together — and it did not disappoint.
View this post on Instagram
Justin Bieber’s Comeback Continues
Justin Bieber’s appearance is the latest in several selective but impactful live performances since he returned from full-length touring in 2022. From Tems and Wizkid’s Coachella set to Don Toliver’s L.A. show in 2024, Bieber has been making headlines for popping up at just the right moments — and this one may be the most memorable yet.
As Bieber gears up for a rumored musical comeback and SZA wraps her blockbuster tour, fans beg for an official duet tour or a full-length collaboration album.
SZA and Kendrick Lamar will conclude their L.A. shows with one final Grand National Tour performance at SoFi on Saturday, following a previous night’s surprise that featured Lizzo. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber’s team remains tight-lipped about any upcoming releases. Still, with his renewed visibility — and undeniable chemistry with SZA — speculation is swirling that a primary music return is imminent.