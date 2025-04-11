Kendrick Lamar, SZA Release Romantic Video for “Luther”, But Drake “Nokia” Has Baby Girl

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have released the much-anticipated music video for “Luther,” the soulful duet from Lamar’s 2024 surprise album GNX. Directed by Karena Evans—renowned for her work on Drake’s “In My Feelings”—the video takes a stripped-down, romantic approach. Each artist is seen in moments of quiet intimacy with a love interest, highlighting the track’s emotional core. The visuals close with a touching homage to the original sample: Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s “If This World Were Mine.” The Music Video for “Luther” comes on the heels of Drake’s “Nokia” Music video shot in IMAX by Theo Skudra. Nokia has been the biggest challenger to Luther and has surpassed on UK Charts.

From Surprise Drop to Chart Reign

“Luther” debuted on Kendrick’s GNX, which he dropped unannounced in November. The album, featuring collaborations with Jack Antonoff and Kamasi Washington, skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. “Luther” itself entered the Hot 100 at No. 3 and surged to No. 1 after Kendrick and SZA’s dazzling Super Bowl Halftime performance. It has since spent seven consecutive weeks atop the chart.

Touring Together: “Grand National” Begins Soon

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will kick off their joint “Grand National” tour on April 19 in Minneapolis. With scheduled stops in Atlanta, East Rutherford, Los Angeles, and more, the tour promises a full-circle experience for fans who have followed the song’s journey from surprise release to cultural anthem.

A Chart War: Kendrick vs. Drake

While “Luther” dominates the charts, its reign is being challenged by another heavyweight—Drake’s cinematic “NOKIA,” a single shot entirely in IMAX and billed as a visual masterpiece. Released just weeks ago, “NOKIA” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, just behind “Luther,” and has sparked fierce competition between the two artists. Drake’s high-budget, ultra-crisp visuals have drawn massive viewership on YouTube and social media, setting the stage for a battle that extends far beyond the charts.

Fans and critics alike are closely watching whether “Luther,” music video with its understated beauty and nostalgic soul sample, can fend off the IMAX-scale spectacle and streaming power of “NOKIA.” The rivalry has reignited long-standing fan debates, especially since both Kendrick and Drake have previously traded subliminal shots in their music.

Nostalgia Meets Modern Magic

With its blend of romantic storytelling and vintage musical roots, “Luther” music video stands apart in today’s hyper-produced landscape. While Drake leans into the high-tech presentation, Kendrick and SZA rely on emotional resonance and lyrical intimacy—a formula that continues to win over listeners. But they needed Karena Evans from her work on Drake’s “In My Feelings” to present Luther.

As the “Grand National” tour rolls out and both tracks climb and fall on the charts, one thing is certain: in 2025, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are not just competing—they’re redefining what musical storytelling looks like. But then Drake proved that while many had written him off, he once again gave the world a banger in Nokia like he has been consistently doing for the past two decades.