Justin and Hailey Bieber Make Public Appearance at Toronto Hockey Game Amid Diddy Allegations

Justin Bieber stepped out with wife Hailey Bieber over the weekend, marking his first public appearance since speculation surfaced about his alleged connection to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing legal troubles. The couple was photographed attending Game 7 of the NHL playoffs at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, May 18, where the Toronto Maple Leafs faced off against the Florida Panthers.

Justin Bieber appeared in good spirits, nodding to music. The couple exchanged a kiss during the game and documented the outing on social media. Justin shared clips of Hailey Bieber walking through the arena and snapshots of the evening to his Instagram Stories and grid. In one caption, he wrote, “Made it into the building,” tagging his wife in the post. Hailey reposted the image on her Stories and included a photo from their seats, showing NHL stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner seated directly in front of them.

Their public outing came just days after Justin’s team issued a formal statement refuting any suggestion that he was a victim of Diddy’s alleged misconduct. In a statement provided to Us Weekly on May 15, Bieber’s rep said, “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Sean Diddy Combs is currently facing federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty. The wide-reaching case has cast a spotlight on several celebrities with past ties to Sean Diddy Combs, including Justin Bieber, who interacted with the music mogul early in his career. One widely referenced moment occurred during a 2011 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Sean Diddy Combs joked about promising Justin Bieber a Lamborghini—a gift that never materialised. “He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television,” Diddy remarked at the time.

Although Justin Bieber has distanced himself from Sean Diddy Combs, their early association has continued to fuel online speculation. His representatives’ statement and this public appearance seem intended to put such rumours to rest.

The Biebers, who married in 2018 and welcomed their son Jack Blues seven months ago, have maintained a relatively low profile in recent months. Their courtside date night at the Maple Leafs game signalled a return to the public eye, one that emphasised unity, positivity, and family over controversy.

With Sean Diddy Combs’s legal proceedings ongoing and public interest in the case growing, the Biebers’ message was subtle but clear: they’re focused on each other and moving forward, far from the headlines swirling around the music mogul.