Metallica Announces 2026 UK & Ireland Tour: Glasgow’s Hampden Park Set for Epic Show

Global heavy metal legends Metallica are set to rock Glasgow’s Hampden Park stadium on 25 June 2026, marking their long-awaited return to the city as part of their electrifying M72 world tour. And this will be a “No Repeat Weekend” format for Metallica London and Dublin shows.

This show will be Metallica’s first Glasgow performance since 2017, and fans can expect an unforgettable night as part of a six-date UK and Ireland tour that also includes stops in Dublin, Cardiff, and London. The legendary band’s last UK performance was at Download Festival 2023, and the new run is already shaping up to be one of the most significant rock events of the year.

No Repeat Weekend: Different Setlists, Double the Energy

In true Metallica fashion, the band is pushing boundaries with a bold “No Repeat Weekend” format for their London and Dublin shows. This means that no songs will be repeated across the two-night stands, offering die-hard fans two completely different live experiences.







Gojira and Knocked Loose will support the first night in Dublin (19 June) and the second night in London (5 July), while Pantera and Avatar will bring the heat on 21 June (Dublin) and 2 July (London).

Gojira and Knocked Loose will handle support duties for Glasgow and Cardiff fans, setting the stage for a high-voltage evening of metal mayhem.

Full Tour Schedule: M72 Hits the UK & Ireland

19 June 2026 – Dublin (No Repeat Show Night 1)

21 June 2026 – Dublin (No Repeat Show Night 2)

25 June 2026 – Glasgow, Hampden Park

28 June 2026 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

2 July 2026 – London (No Repeat Show Night 1)

5 July 2026 – London (No Repeat Show Night 2)

This will also be Metallica’s first show in Cardiff in 30 years. They last performed there in 1996, making the return a must-see event for Welsh fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metallica (@metallica)

How to Get Tickets for Metallica’s 2026 UK Tour

Tickets go on general sale on 30 May at 10:00 AM, but fan club members will gain early access through pre-sales starting 27 May. Given the band’s legendary status and the scale of the production, tickets are expected to sell out fast.

Fans can sign up via Metallica’s official website or check ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster and Live Nation to secure their place.

Metallica’s M72 Tour: What to Expect

The M72 World Tour has already thrilled crowds across Europe and North America. It features cutting-edge stage design, immersive in-the-round performances, and a career-spanning setlist. Fans can expect hits like Enter Sandman, Master of Puppets, and Nothing Else Matters and surprises that only Metallica can deliver.

Metallica is back, bigger than ever—so grab your tickets, brace for the pit, and prepare for a night of pure heavy metal history.