Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Metallica Announces 2026 UK & Ireland Tour: Glasgow’s Hampden Park Set for Epic Show

Metallica Announces 2026 UK & Ireland Tour: Glasgow’s Hampden Park Set for Epic Show In true Metallica fashion, the band is pushing boundaries with a bold “No Repeat Weekend” format for their London and Dublin shows.

Gigs

Metallica Announces 2026 UK & Ireland Tour: Glasgow’s Hampden Park Set for Epic Show

Sound Plunge
Published on

Global heavy metal legends Metallica are set to rock Glasgow’s Hampden Park stadium on 25 June 2026, marking their long-awaited return to the city as part of their electrifying M72 world tour. And this will be a “No Repeat Weekend” format for Metallica London and Dublin shows. 

This show will be Metallica’s first Glasgow performance since 2017, and fans can expect an unforgettable night as part of a six-date UK and Ireland tour that also includes stops in Dublin, Cardiff, and London. The legendary band’s last UK performance was at Download Festival 2023, and the new run is already shaping up to be one of the most significant rock events of the year.

No Repeat Weekend: Different Setlists, Double the Energy

In true Metallica fashion, the band is pushing boundaries with a bold “No Repeat Weekend” format for their London and Dublin shows. This means that no songs will be repeated across the two-night stands, offering die-hard fans two completely different live experiences.



Gojira and Knocked Loose will support the first night in Dublin (19 June) and the second night in London (5 July), while Pantera and Avatar will bring the heat on 21 June (Dublin) and 2 July (London).

Gojira and Knocked Loose will handle support duties for Glasgow and Cardiff fans, setting the stage for a high-voltage evening of metal mayhem.

Full Tour Schedule: M72 Hits the UK & Ireland

  • 19 June 2026 – Dublin (No Repeat Show Night 1)

  • 21 June 2026 – Dublin (No Repeat Show Night 2)

  • 25 June 2026 – Glasgow, Hampden Park

  • 28 June 2026 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

  • 2 July 2026 – London (No Repeat Show Night 1)

  • 5 July 2026 – London (No Repeat Show Night 2)

This will also be Metallica’s first show in Cardiff in 30 years. They last performed there in 1996, making the return a must-see event for Welsh fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica)

How to Get Tickets for Metallica’s 2026 UK Tour

Tickets go on general sale on 30 May at 10:00 AM, but fan club members will gain early access through pre-sales starting 27 May. Given the band’s legendary status and the scale of the production, tickets are expected to sell out fast.

Fans can sign up via Metallica’s official website or check ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster and Live Nation to secure their place.

Metallica’s M72 Tour: What to Expect

The M72 World Tour has already thrilled crowds across Europe and North America. It features cutting-edge stage design, immersive in-the-round performances, and a career-spanning setlist. Fans can expect hits like Enter SandmanMaster of Puppetsand Nothing Else Matters and surprises that only Metallica can deliver.

Metallica is back, bigger than ever—so grab your tickets, brace for the pit, and prepare for a night of pure heavy metal history.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Max Verstappen and George Russell Rip Into Failed Monaco GP Format: ‘We Were Almost Doing Mario Kart’ Monaco Grand Prix track Lando Norris

Max Verstappen and George Russell Rip Into Failed Monaco GP Format: ‘We Were Almost Doing Mario Kart’
By May 26, 2025
iPhone 17 Rumors Are Heating Up Before WWDC: New Design, AI Boost, and a Possible Price Hike

iPhone 17 Rumors Are Heating Up Before WWDC: New Design, AI Boost, and a Possible Price Hike
By May 26, 2025
Shocking Ring Cam Twist: Congresswoman Claims Tory Lanez Didn’t Shoot Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, as Florida Congresswoman Anna pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsom. Lanez

Shocking Ring Cam Twist: Congresswoman Claims Tory Lanez Didn’t Shoot Megan Thee Stallion
By May 25, 2025
Iranian director Jafar Panahi Jafar Panahi Wins Palme d’Or at Cannes for Haunting Prison-Inspired Film ‘It Was Just an Accident

Jafar Panahi Wins Palme d’Or at Cannes for Haunting Prison-Inspired Film
By May 26, 2025
BBC in Crisis: Why Gary Lineker’s Exit Over Gaza Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg Israel-Gaza war Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone BBC Documentary Medics Under Fire

BBC in Crisis: Why Gary Lineker’s Exit Over Gaza Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg
By May 24, 2025
Ana de Armas Breaks Silence on Tom Cruise Romance Rumors 

Ana de Armas Breaks Silence on Tom Cruise Romance Rumors 
By May 24, 2025
Apple Snubs Trump’s Tariff Threats, Invests Billions to Deepen Roots in India Foxconn apple Trump Tariff apple india

Apple Snubs Trump’s Tariff Threats, Invests Billions to Deepen Roots in India
By May 24, 2025
Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market

Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market
By May 23, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
iPhone 17 Rumors Are Heating Up Before WWDC: New Design, AI Boost, and a Possible Price Hike

iPhone 17 Rumors Are Heating Up Before WWDC: New Design, AI Boost, and a Possible Price Hike
By May 26, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”

Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”
By May 21, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years Toho University in Japan, supported by NASA’s climate modelling

News

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
To Top
Loading...