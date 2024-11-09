Will Smith Emotional as Daughter Willow gets Her Double Grammy Nomination: ‘Honored to Be Your Daddy’

Will Smith recently took to social media to celebrate a proud moment as his daughter, Willow Smith, received two Grammy nominations for the upcoming 2025 awards. The actor, known for his dedication to family, shared a heartfelt message and clips commemorating Willow’s accomplishment, applauding her resilience and dedication to her craft. Willow’s nominations—Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for her latest project, Empathogen, and Best Arrangement, Instrumentals, and Vocals for her song “Big Feelings”—mark a significant milestone in her music career.









In his touching tribute, Will Smith expressed his admiration for Willow’s perseverance through the challenges of the music industry. “CONGRATS, MA BEAN! 2 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS… WHOA! @OfficialWillow,” he wrote. “I’ve watched you suffer: Crying, Falling, Struggling, Rising, Training, Learning, Changing, Quitting, Growing, Collapsing, Rebuilding… And Now… Manifesting Your Wildest Dreams! I am honoured to be your Daddy.” Will’s post reflected the highs and lows Willow has faced in her journey, emphasizing how she has transformed her struggles into strength and success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Willow’s Grammy-nominated album, Empathogen, is her sixth studio project and showcases her growth as an artist. Released in May, it peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s US Top Jazz Albums chart, solidifying her position in the music industry. The album explores themes of self-reflection, resilience, and emotional healing, embodying Willow’s signature style of blending rock, alternative, and jazz elements. The nomination for “Big Feelings” in the Best Arrangement, Instrumentals, and Vocals category also highlights her commitment to creative exploration, as the song melds intricate arrangements with heartfelt lyrics.

Willow has carved her own path, starting her music career with the viral hit “Whip My Hair” at just ten years old. Over the years, she has evolved her sound, moving beyond mainstream pop into alternative and genre-blending music that resonates with a new audience. Her latest nominations reflect not only her versatility but also her commitment to authentic self-expression, a theme that is evident throughout her discography.

Will’s support and encouragement have been a constant throughout Willow’s journey, from her early fame to her more recent explorations in music. As a father and an artist, Will has always advocated for creativity and resilience in his family. Celebrating her Empathogen Grammy nominations, he reaffirmed his pride in her fearlessness and determination.

In addition to celebrating Willow’s success, Will also recently shared a tribute to Quincy Jones, the iconic music producer who gave him his first major acting opportunity. Jones, who passed away this week, played an essential role in Will’s own career. Reflecting on Jones’ influence, Will called him a “mentor, father, and friend” who “pointed me toward the greatest parts of myself.”

Willow’s Grammy nominations are a testament to her talent, dedication, and resilience, and her father’s pride shines brightly in his touching tribute. For both the Smiths, these moments of joy and reflection reinforce their shared belief in the power of art, perseverance, and family.