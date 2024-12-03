Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter Soars Back to the Charts, Earns 3 Grammy Nominations

Pearl Jam’s latest album, Dark Matter, has not only triumphantly returned to the charts but also earned the legendary rock band three Grammy nominations. This marks a significant milestone for the band, as their Grammy recognition comes after a long hiatus, with their last nominations dating back over a decade.

Released earlier this year, Dark Matter marked Pearl Jam’s first new album in four years. While its initial reception was positive, the album didn’t maintain the same momentum as some of the band’s past works. However, thanks to the band’s loyal fanbase and the album’s resurgence in the U.K., Dark Matter is back in the spotlight. The album has climbed back onto multiple U.K. charts, with notable returns to the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart, where it currently sits at No. 9. This resurgence has also seen Dark Matter return to the Official Vinyl Albums chart, where it now occupies No. 15, showcasing the continued popularity of vinyl among Pearl Jam’s audience.

The album’s success is also reflected in its return to the Official Physical Albums chart and the Official Albums Sales chart, where it holds positions at No. 48 and No. 51, respectively. Earlier in the year, Dark Matter debuted at No. 1 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart and peaked at No. 2 on both physical and sales albums. These chart performances highlight the album’s lasting impact as it continues capturing the attention of new listeners and longtime fans.

Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter has now earned the band their first Grammy nominations in more than ten years, making this recognition all the more significant. The album is up for three prestigious awards, including Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance, all for the title track “Dark Matter.” This is an exciting development for Pearl Jam, as the band has not been nominated for a Grammy in over a decade. The nominations are a testament to the album’s lasting appeal and the band’s continued relevance in the rock music scene.

In addition to the success of Dark Matter, Pearl Jam’s iconic debut album Ten has also seen a resurgence on the U.K. charts, climbing from No. 35 to No. 17 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart. This further solidifies Pearl Jam’s influence and enduring popularity in the music world as fans continue to celebrate both their past and present work.

With the Grammy Awards on the horizon, Pearl Jam is poised to reclaim their place at the forefront of the rock world. Their success with Dark Matter, both commercially and critically, proves that the band’s legacy is far from over. Whether they win at the Grammys or not, Pearl Jam’s impact on rock music continues to be undeniable. The band’s return to prominence is a reminder that their musical journey is far from finished, and fans can expect more to come from this iconic group.