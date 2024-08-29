Mahindra Cultural Festivals 2024-2025 : Here are the dates

The Mahindra Group has unveiled the Mahindra Cultural Festivals Calendar for 2024-2025, marking a year of dynamic celebrations rooted in India’s rich artistic heritage. This diverse lineup includes everything from rock music and poetry to theatre and visual arts, catering to all tastes and interests. Known for its commitment to preserving India’s cultural traditions while embracing modernity, Mahindra’s events continue to grow in influence and creativity, aiming to engage younger audiences and shape global art trends while staying true to Indian roots.









Mahindra’s Cultural Outreach initiative remains at the heart of these events, ensuring that India’s artistic heritage thrives in the contemporary world. Here’s a look at the key events scheduled for this year:

Mahindra Independence Rock Festival (16th-17th November 2024): Celebrating its 30th edition, this iconic festival is set to revive India’s rock music scene by providing a platform for young, independent musicians. The festival is known for championing freedom of speech, inclusivity, and equality and encourages creative expression and non-conformist ideas.

Mahindra Kabira Festival (13th-15th December 2024): Held on the historic ghats of Varanasi, this festival celebrates the life and teachings of the mystic poet Kabir. Blending his timeless philosophy with modern artistry, the festival offers a captivating experience that connects tradition with contemporary thought.

Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival (31st January 4th February 2025): This five-day festival showcases the harmonious culture of Awadh, celebrating its history, crafts, and culinary heritage.

Mahindra Blues Festival (8th-9th February 2025): Asia’s largest Mahindra Blues Festival returns to Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios, featuring world-renowned blues artists. A staple in the city’s cultural calendar, the festival promises soulful performances in an electric atmosphere.

Mahindra Percussion Festival (8th-9th March 2025): This groundbreaking event celebrates percussion’s power across various genres, offering a platform for world-class rhythms and creative experimentation.

Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards Festival (13th-20th March 2025): This prestigious event recognizes the best in Indian theatre and showcases over 100 theatrical masterpieces, providing a stage for both emerging and established artists.

With its 2024-2025 Cultural Events Calendar, the Mahindra Group invites audiences to embark on an artistic journey that honours India’s vibrant traditions while pushing the boundaries of creative expression.