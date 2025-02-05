Grammy Award winner Ruthie Foster to headline Mahindra Blues Festival 2025

Blues lovers in India are in for a treat as the Mahindra Blues Festival returns for its 13th edition, promising an electrifying celebration of the genre’s deep-rooted legacy. This year, the festival welcomes Grammy-winning blues artist Ruthie Foster, who will take the stage fresh off her first-ever Grammy win at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Foster, renowned for her powerful vocals and seamless blend of blues, gospel, and folk, joins an impressive lineup of artists set to perform on February 8th and 9th, 2025, at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai.

A Legacy of Blues Excellence

For over a decade, the Mahindra Blues Festival has established itself as Asia’s premier blues event, bringing legendary artists like Taj Mahal, Buddy Guy, and John Mayall to Indian audiences. In its 13th year, the festival continues this tradition by curating a stellar lineup that embodies both blues legends and rising stars.

An exciting lineup of artists, including Robert Randolph, Taj Farrant, The Teskey Brothers, Kanchan Daniel, and Megan Murray, will join Ruthie Foster on stage. With its signature mix of Mississippi soul and the raw energy of Chicago blues, the festival promises to transport audiences straight into the heart of the genre’s origins.

Ruthie Foster: A Voice That Moves Generations

Foster’s recent Grammy win is a testament to her decades-long contribution to blues music. Known for her soul-stirring performances and heartfelt songwriting, she has been nominated multiple times before finally securing her long-overdue Grammy victory in 2025.

Her music, often described as a blend of Aretha Franklin’s gospel spirit and Bonnie Raitt’s bluesy grit, resonates deeply with fans worldwide. Whether belting out anthems of resilience or delivering stripped-down acoustic ballads, Foster’s performance is expected to be a festival highlight.

Blues Comes Alive in Mumbai

The Mahindra Blues Festival isn’t just about the music—it’s an experience. Fans can expect a weekend filled with soulful performances, jam sessions, and an electrifying atmosphere that brings the global blues community together.

With Ruthie Foster’s Grammy-winning magic leading the charge, the 13th edition of the Mahindra Blues Festival is set to be its most unforgettable yet. Grab your tickets and get ready for a blues-soaked weekend in Mumbai. Tickets available on BookMyShow ₹3,999 onwards.