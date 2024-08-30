Rahul Gandhi Martial Arts Vs Indian Youth living a fake life on Social Media

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has teased the possibility of a “Bharat Dojo Yatra” after sharing a video of martial arts sessions held during his east-to-west Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra earlier this year. The video, posted on X, features Gandhi conducting martial arts training with children and highlights his practice in Aikido and Jiu-Jitsu.









Rahul Gandhi martial arts video reveals that he holds a black belt in Aikido and a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu. To stay fit, Gandhi initiated daily martial arts sessions during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra campsites, which soon evolved into a community activity. Local yatris and young martial arts students from the towns where the journey stopped joined the training.

“During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, we journeyed across thousands of kilometres and had a daily routine of practising Jiu-Jitsu every evening at our campsite. What began as a simple way to stay fit quickly became a community activity,” Gandhi shared on X, along with footage of the martial arts sessions.

During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as we journeyed across thousands of kilometers, we had a daily routine of practicing jiu-jitsu every evening at our campsite. What began as a simple way to stay fit quickly evolved into a community activity, bringing together fellow yatris and… pic.twitter.com/Zvmw78ShDX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 29, 2024

Rahul Gandhi martial arts video explained that the session was aimed to introduce children to the beauty of martial arts, which he described as the “Gentle Art”—a combination of Jiu-Jitsu, Aikido, meditation, and non-violent conflict resolution techniques. “We aimed to instil in them the value of transforming violence into gentleness, giving them tools to build a more compassionate and safer society,” he said.

In the past, Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about the growing time Indian youth spend on mobile reels and social media, emphasizing its impact on their real-life engagement and personal progress. Rahul Gandhi pointed out that Indian youth was becoming consumed by short-form content like reels, spending hours scrolling through social media, which often leads to distraction from essential tasks such as education, skill development, and real-world experiences. Gandhi expressed his belief that this digital addiction is preventing the younger generation from realizing their full potential, both personally and professionally.

Marking National Sports Day, Gandhi expressed his hope that the video would inspire others to take up martial arts for personal development and non-violence. He concluded the post by hinting, “Bharat Dojo Yatra is coming soon.”

Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which began in January 2024, followed his earlier Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir padayatra from September 2022 to January 2023, underscoring his commitment to engaging with people across India.