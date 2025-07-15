Connect with us

Drake Unleashes 63-Name Witness List in Explosive UMG Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar Diss

The fallout from the most viral rap beef of the decade is far from over. Drake has filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” and his witness list is massive, featuring 63 names, global music platforms, and even the NFL.

Filed on June 2 and revealed publicly on July 14, the “initial disclosure” from Drake’s legal team alleges that UMG used covert tactics to boost and promote the song that labeled the Canadian rapper a “certified pedophile”—an accusation that Drake calls not just defamatory, but career-damaging at the highest level.



While Kendrick Lamar himself is notably absent from Drake’s witness list, his close collaborators aren’t. Drake names former Top Dawg Entertainment president Dave Free and Kendrick’s longtime manager, Anthony Saleh, both of whom could be questioned under oath about UMG’s alleged involvement in the song’s distribution and success.

The witness list doesn’t stop with UMG execs. Drake’s lawyers are asking for disclosures from Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, TIDAL, SoundCloud, Deezer, and even TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram—suggesting a belief that the “Not Like Us” campaign was orchestrated across multiple digital platforms. Adding to the intrigue, Roc Nation, FOX, and the NFL are also on the list, due to their connection to the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, where the track gained even more prominence.

Drake On Friends and Kendrick Supporters in a Iceman Vibe New Song “What Did I Miss?”

Kendrick Lamar Is On UMG’s List—Not Drake’s

In a sharp contrast, UMG submitted just nine potential witnesses, including both Drake and Kendrick Lamar. According to their filing, Kendrick Lamar holds “discoverable information” about the creation, promotion, and impact of the diss track and video. They maintain that the song is a protected creative expression, not defamation.

UMG’s legal team appears to be gearing up for a defense centered around freedom of artistic speech and Kendrick’s right to create commentary through music—a position that could turn this into a landmark case for hip-hop and the music industry at large.

Meanwhile, Drake’s “Iceman” Is Coming

As the legal firestorm continues, Drake is quietly preparing his next album, “Iceman,” marking his first solo release since the Kendrick Lamar feud broke the internet in 2024. Its first single, “What Did I Miss?” dropped on July 4th, stirring speculation that more subliminal shots could be coming. What Did I Miss? Debuted on Billboard Hot 100 at #2.

While there’s no confirmed release date, Drake has promised that Iceman will arrive before the end of 2025.

With legal battles looming, album hype building, and Kendrick Lamar still riding high off “Not Like Us,” this saga isn’t cooling down anytime soon.


