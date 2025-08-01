Spotify Now Scans Faces for Age Checks in the UK — And It Might Delete Your Account

Prompted by the UK’s Online Safety Act, Spotify has rolled out mandatory age verification using facial scans or photo ID for users trying to access explicit content. The platform’s new measures—launched just days after the law came into effect—are already sparking privacy concerns and a wave of VPN use.

As of this week, Spotify users in the UK are reporting pop-up prompts requiring them to confirm they’re over 18 before accessing tracks or videos marked as explicit. Failure to do so? It could cost you your account. “You cannot use Spotify if you don’t meet the minimum age requirements for the market you’re in,” the company states plainly.







To comply with the new law, Spotify has partnered with UK-based identity tech company Yoti, which offers biometric age estimation using a quick facial scan via the user’s camera. If the scan fails or isn’t accurate, users must upload a photo of a government-issued ID to regain access. While Spotify’s minimum age in the UK remains 13, the system affects all users trying to access content tagged 18+. And the stakes are high: if users don’t verify their age, their Spotify accounts can be deactivated and eventually deleted.

This isn’t Spotify’s first step into compliance, but it’s certainly its most aggressive. The UK’s Online Safety Act mandates that all online platforms implement strict controls to prevent minors from accessing harmful content—including porn, graphic violence, and now explicit music.

Spotify is not alone in facing the squeeze. The Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) reports that the UK now sees over 5 million age checks per day, with many users seeking workarounds. VPN apps—allowing users to spoof their location—are dominating the UK App Store, with Proton VPN downloads surging 1,800%.

The enforcement is controversial. Privacy advocates question the ethics of biometric scanning tied to entertainment. Others fear exclusion, especially for users without valid IDs or with facial features poorly read by AI systems—concerns that echo issues raised when xHamster and other platforms adopted similar checks in Utah in 2023.

Spotify has yet to confirm whether these measures will be expanded globally, but industry analysts suggest that similar laws are coming to the EU and beyond.

While the aim is child safety, the rollout may have unintended consequences—from alienating users to fueling piracy and VPN evasion. For now, one thing is clear: Spotify in the UK just became a lot more high-stakes for anyone listening outside the lines.