Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Leads $694M AI Defense Drone Investment—Doubling Down on Controversial Military Tech

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has taken his ambitions beyond music, once again making headlines—not for streaming innovation, but for pouring hundreds of millions into European military AI. Ek has led a massive €600 million ($694 million USD) Series D funding round for Helsing, a cutting-edge European defense tech startup that builds AI-powered drones and battlefield software.

The funding round positions Helsing as a rising superpower in the world of AI defense. The company specializes in what it calls “all-domain defense innovation,” building software for military drones like the HX2 and integrating AI into cockpits through its Centaur system. The deal boosts Helsing’s valuation to $12 billion.

Daniel Ek, through his investment firm Prima Materia, led the charge in this round, backed by major firms including Lightspeed Ventures, Accel, Plural, General Catalyst, and defense giant SAAB.







A Billion-Euro “Moonshot” Vision

Daniel Ek, now listed as Chairman of Helsing, says this move reflects his continued commitment to advancing Europe’s technological sovereignty in light of growing global tensions. “There is an urgent need for investments in advanced technologies that ensure strategic autonomy and security readiness,” Ek said in the press release. “Helsing is uniquely positioned with its AI leadership to deliver these critical capabilities.”

This is not Daniel Ek’s first move into defense. He previously invested €100 million into Helsing back in 2021, shortly after pledging a personal €1 billion commitment toward “moonshot” investments—spanning sectors like machine learning, climate tech, energy innovation, and defense AI.

Spotify Cash and Military Controversy

While Daniel Ek positions his Helsing investment as a long-term bet on Europe’s security infrastructure, the move is drawing criticism from parts of the music industry, especially artists who have long voiced concerns about low payouts from Spotify.

Since mid-2023, Ek has cashed out over $800 million in Spotify stock, with the most recent sale in April bringing in $28.8 million. Critics argue that money from the streaming platform’s record-high €509 million ($535.6M) Q1 income is being redirected into defense ventures instead of improving royalties for musicians.

Music fans and artists alike have taken to social media to question the ethics of the Spotify CEO’s growing ties to military technology, especially in a time when AI is already transforming the music industry, sometimes at the expense of creators.

The Future of Helsing—and Ek

Helsing says the latest funding will be used to accelerate development of its AI drone capabilities and battlefield data systems, doubling down on its stated mission to lead in “all-domain defense.”

For Daniel Ek, it’s a bold signal that he intends to shape not only the future of music but also the future of warfare. Whether the world—and the artist community—embraces that vision, however, remains an open question.