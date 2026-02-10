Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Cyber Society

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

While many experts view the intent behind the changes as positive, the approach has raised concerns among privacy advocates. Critics argue that mandatory age verification could expose users to data risks, even when safeguards are promised.
Tech Plunge

By

Published on

Discord is set to roll out mandatory age verification worldwide, requiring users to confirm their age via facial scans or official identification to access adult content. The move marks one of the most significant safety overhauls in the platform’s history and reflects growing pressure on social media companies to better protect younger users.

The chat-based platform, which hosts more than 200 million monthly active users, announced that the new system will begin rolling out globally from early March 2026. Under the update, all users will be placed into a “teen-appropriate” experience by default unless they verify that they are adults.

How Discord’s Age Checks Will Work

To unlock age-restricted servers, sensitive media, and certain communication features, users will need to either upload a government-issued ID or complete a short video selfie. Discord says the latter will use artificial intelligence to estimate a user’s age directly on their device.

According to the company, neither face scans nor ID images will be stored. Any ID submitted will be deleted once verification is complete, and facial age estimation data will not be retained by Discord or its verification partners.

The new default settings will also restrict direct messages from unknown users. Anyone who has not completed age verification will be unable to receive unsolicited DMs, a measure aimed at reducing the risk of grooming and harassment.

Teen Safety Takes Centre Stage

Discord’s head of product policy, Savannah Badalich, said the update reflects the platform’s renewed focus on youth protection.

“Nowhere is our safety work more important than when it comes to teen users,” she said, adding that the global rollout builds on safeguards already in place in the UK and Australia.

The platform has also introduced a teen advisory council as part of its broader effort to design safety features with younger users in mind.

Privacy Concerns and User Backlash

While many experts view the intent behind the changes as positive, the approach has raised concerns among privacy advocates. Critics argue that mandatory age verification could expose users to data risks, even when safeguards are promised.

Those concerns were heightened by a previous incident disclosed in October, when approximately 70,000 users were affected by a data exposure involving a third-party vendor that handled age verification appeals.

Digital rights groups, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, have repeatedly warned against widespread age-gating online, citing the potential for sensitive data leaks and surveillance creep.

A Test Case for the Industry

Social media analyst Drew Benvie believes Discord’s decision could shape the future of online platforms.

“If the rollout is poorly executed, Discord could lose users,” he said. “But if it works, it may attract people who value safety-first design.”

Discord joins platforms such as Meta, TikTok, and Roblox in tightening protections for teens, as lawmakers worldwide increase scrutiny of child safety online. The company’s CEO previously faced tough questioning on the issue during a US Senate hearing in 2024.

As the rollout begins, Discord’s age verification system is likely to become a critical test of whether platforms can balance safety, usability, and privacy in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

  • Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
  • Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Cyber Society

Marc Anthony Breaks Silence on Brooklyn Beckham Wedding Dance Drama David Beckham Victoria Beckham Nicola Peltz

Marc Anthony Breaks Silence on Brooklyn Beckham Wedding Dance Drama
By February 11, 2026
Canada School Shooting Leaves 9 Dead in British Columbia Tragedy Gun Laws VIolence

Canada School Shooting Leaves 9 Dead in British Columbia Tragedy
By February 11, 2026
Elon Musk Offers to Cover Legal Fees for Epstein Survivors Who Speak Out

Elon Musk Offers to Cover Legal Fees for Epstein Survivors Who Speak Out
By February 11, 2026
Prime Video Drops First Look at ‘Spider-Noir’ Starring Nicolas Cage in Gritty Marvel Series

Prime Video Drops First Look at ‘Spider-Noir’ Starring Nicolas Cage in Gritty Marvel Series
By February 11, 2026
Advance Tickets for ‘Psycho Killer’ Go Live as New Clip Teases Twisted Serial Killer Thriller

Advance Tickets for ‘Psycho Killer’ Go Live as New Clip Teases Twisted Serial Killer Thriller
By February 11, 2026
Sean Baker’s ‘Sandiwara’ Michelle Yeoh Leads Cultural Portrait Set in Penang Indie Film Anora Berlin Film Festival

Sean Baker’s ‘Sandiwara’: Michelle Yeoh Leads Cultural Portrait Set in Penang
By February 11, 2026
Michael Bay Sues Cadillac F1 for $1.5M Over Super Bowl Ad Dispute Commercial JFK Moon Speech ad

Michael Bay Sues Cadillac F1 for $1.5M Over Super Bowl Ad Dispute
By February 11, 2026
Rivian R2 Prototype Review The Electric SUV That Could Redefine the Mid-Size EV Market

Rivian R2 Prototype Review: The Electric SUV That Could Redefine the Mid-Size EV Market
By February 10, 2026
Ferrari’s First EV Gets a Name—and a Game-Changing Interior Designed by Apple Legend Jony Ive LoveFrom Luce

Ferrari’s First EV Gets a Name—and a Game-Changing Interior Designed by Apple Legend Jony Ive
By February 10, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Finternet Labs and Avalanche Target $10B Tokenisation Opportunity in India

Finternet Labs and Avalanche Target $10B Tokenisation Opportunity in India
By February 11, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Doomsday Clock 2026 Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight

Doomsday Clock 2026: Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight
By January 28, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage Minnesota

immigration Politics

ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”

Golden Globes

Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
To Top
Loading...