Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord is set to roll out mandatory age verification worldwide, requiring users to confirm their age via facial scans or official identification to access adult content. The move marks one of the most significant safety overhauls in the platform’s history and reflects growing pressure on social media companies to better protect younger users.

The chat-based platform, which hosts more than 200 million monthly active users, announced that the new system will begin rolling out globally from early March 2026. Under the update, all users will be placed into a “teen-appropriate” experience by default unless they verify that they are adults.

How Discord’s Age Checks Will Work

To unlock age-restricted servers, sensitive media, and certain communication features, users will need to either upload a government-issued ID or complete a short video selfie. Discord says the latter will use artificial intelligence to estimate a user’s age directly on their device.

According to the company, neither face scans nor ID images will be stored. Any ID submitted will be deleted once verification is complete, and facial age estimation data will not be retained by Discord or its verification partners.

The new default settings will also restrict direct messages from unknown users. Anyone who has not completed age verification will be unable to receive unsolicited DMs, a measure aimed at reducing the risk of grooming and harassment.

Teen Safety Takes Centre Stage

Discord’s head of product policy, Savannah Badalich, said the update reflects the platform’s renewed focus on youth protection.

“Nowhere is our safety work more important than when it comes to teen users,” she said, adding that the global rollout builds on safeguards already in place in the UK and Australia.

The platform has also introduced a teen advisory council as part of its broader effort to design safety features with younger users in mind.

Privacy Concerns and User Backlash

While many experts view the intent behind the changes as positive, the approach has raised concerns among privacy advocates. Critics argue that mandatory age verification could expose users to data risks, even when safeguards are promised.

Those concerns were heightened by a previous incident disclosed in October, when approximately 70,000 users were affected by a data exposure involving a third-party vendor that handled age verification appeals.

Digital rights groups, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, have repeatedly warned against widespread age-gating online, citing the potential for sensitive data leaks and surveillance creep.

A Test Case for the Industry

Social media analyst Drew Benvie believes Discord’s decision could shape the future of online platforms.

“If the rollout is poorly executed, Discord could lose users,” he said. “But if it works, it may attract people who value safety-first design.”

Discord joins platforms such as Meta, TikTok, and Roblox in tightening protections for teens, as lawmakers worldwide increase scrutiny of child safety online. The company’s CEO previously faced tough questioning on the issue during a US Senate hearing in 2024.

As the rollout begins, Discord’s age verification system is likely to become a critical test of whether platforms can balance safety, usability, and privacy in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.