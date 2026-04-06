Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘House Tour’ Video Sparks Buzz with Glam Chaos and Celebrity Cameos

Sabrina Carpenter is turning heads yet again with her latest music video for “House Tour,” a standout single from her 2025 album Man’s Best Friend. The visually striking clip blends humor, glamour, and a touch of darkness, reinforcing Carpenter’s evolving artistic identity. Co-directed by Carpenter alongside Margaret Qualley, the video also features Madelyn Cline, creating a star-powered trio that brings the narrative to life.

Inside the Video: Chaos Meets Campy Storytelling

The video opens with Carpenter arriving at a lavish mansion in a pink van labeled “Pretty Girl Cleanup.” What follows is a stylized sequence of mischief and indulgence, as the trio explores the house—trying on designer clothes, lounging in luxury, and engaging in playful chaos.

One of the most talked-about moments comes when the group steals a Grammy award, a tongue-in-cheek nod to Carpenter’s recent awards journey. The video balances playful rebellion with a polished pop aesthetic, making it both entertaining and conversation-worthy.

A Dark Twist That Has Fans Talking

While the video initially feels like a carefree girls’ night out, it takes a darker turn toward the end. As the trio flees the scene, their getaway takes an unexpected and shocking twist, adding a layer of edginess that has sparked widespread discussion online.

The juxtaposition of glamorous visuals with unsettling undertones highlights Carpenter’s willingness to push creative boundaries and experiment with narrative storytelling in her music videos.

Perfect Timing Ahead of Coachella

The release of “House Tour” comes just days before Sabrina Carpenter’s highly anticipated headlining performance at Coachella. This marks a major milestone in her career, following her breakout appearance at the festival in 2024.

Carpenter’s rise to headliner status reflects a string of successful projects, including her Short ‘n Sweet tour and multiple chart-topping singles. Her album Man’s Best Friend has also earned critical acclaim and several Grammy nominations, further cementing her place in the pop music landscape.

A New Era of Pop Stardom

With “House Tour,” Sabrina Carpenter continues to redefine her image, blending bold visuals with provocative themes. The collaboration with Margaret Qualley as co-director adds an extra layer of creative depth, while Madelyn Cline’s presence enhances the video’s star appeal.

As anticipation builds for her Coachella performance, Carpenter’s latest release serves as both a promotional moment and a statement of artistic evolution. It’s clear that she is not just embracing the spotlight—she’s reshaping it on her own terms.