Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake & Central Cee’s “Which One” Debuts at No. 1 on Multiple Billboard Charts

Drake & Central Cee’s “Which One” Debuts at No. 1 on Multiple Billboard Charts

Billboard

Drake & Central Cee’s “Which One” Debuts at No. 1 on Multiple Billboard Charts

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake has done it again. The Toronto rap icon’s latest collaboration with U.K. rap star Central Cee, Which One, has rocketed to No. 1 on several Billboard charts in its first week, reaffirming his dominance in the global hip-hop scene.

The track debuts at the summit of the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs, Rap Streaming Songs, and Rap Digital Song Sales charts. Powered by massive streaming numbers and impressive digital sales, Which One quickly became a fan favorite upon release.

Three New No. 1s in One Week

This triple-chart victory adds to Drake’s already staggering career totals:

  • 27 No. 1s on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart

  • 22 No. 1s on the Rap Streaming Songs chart

  • 25 No. 1s on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart

No other rapper has matched these numbers, and Drake has now racked up over 120 top 10 hits on each list — an unmatched feat in Billboard history.



High Placements Across the Board

While Which One dominates three genre-specific charts, it also made an impressive debut elsewhere:

  • No. 8 on the all-genre Streaming Songs chart

  • No. 3 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales

  • No. 2 on Hot Rap Songs, narrowly missing the top spot due to Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Luther, which continues its record-breaking run

On the prestigious Billboard Hot 100, Which One lands at No. 23, marking Drake’s 360th career entry, extending his lead as the artist with the most chart appearances of all time. The song also hits No. 25 on Rap Airplay, showing early signs of radio traction.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 📲 (@centralcee)

A Return to Hard-Hitting Rap

Musically, Which One signals Drake’s return to a more assertive rap style after his earlier 2025 R&B-heavy project with PartyNextDoor, Some Sexy Songs 4 U. The track blends his signature flows with Central Cee’s sharp, streetwise delivery, creating a dynamic transatlantic rap anthem.

This release follows Drake’s recent single What Did I Miss?, which remains strong on multiple airplay charts. Both songs are expected to appear on his highly anticipated upcoming album Iceman, rumored for release later this year.

Drake & Central Cee Set to Shatter Records with “Which One” on Billboard Hot 100

A Festival Highlight Turned Chart Smash

Drake’s performance of Which One during his unprecedented three-night headlining run at Wireless Festival 2025 in London fueled excitement ahead of the release. Sharing the stage with Central Cee in his home city proved a strategic move, cementing the song’s global appeal and viral momentum.

With Which One, Drake has once again shown that his ability to turn a high-profile collaboration into a chart-topping moment remains unmatched. As fans eagerly await Iceman, this track stands as another testament to his enduring reign in hip-hop.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Audi F1 Team Partners with Revolut Ahead of 2026 Formula 1 Debut

Audi F1 Team Partners with Revolut Ahead of 2026 Formula 1 Debut
By August 11, 2025
Demi Lovato Reunites with Jonas Brothers at JONAS20 — Fans Lose It Over Possible Camp Rock 3

Demi Lovato Reunites with Jonas Brothers at JONAS20 — Fans Lose It Over Possible Camp Rock 3
By August 11, 2025
Lily James Becomes Whitney Wolfe Herd in Swiped — Hulu Drops First Trailer Ahead of TIFF Premiere Whitney Wolfe Herd Bumble Biopic

Lily James Becomes Whitney Wolfe Herd in Swiped — Hulu Drops First Trailer Ahead of TIFF Premiere
By August 11, 2025
Disney Cancels Goosebumps After Two Seasons — But Season 3 Still Has a Chance

Disney Cancels Goosebumps After Two Seasons — But Season 3 Still Has a Chance
By August 11, 2025
Nike’s 3D-Printed Air Max 1000 Finally Drops — And the All-Black Pair Is a Showstopper Zellerfeld

Nike’s 3D-Printed Air Max 1000 Finally Drops — And the All-Black Pair Is a Showstopper
By August 11, 2025
Sportz Interactive Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Global Growth and GenAI Innovation

Sportz Interactive Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Global Growth and GenAI Innovation
By August 11, 2025
Asian Firms Divided on Insolvency Outlook as Trade Uncertainty and Late Payments Bite Atradius Payment Practices Barometer survey

Asian Firms Divided on Insolvency Outlook as Trade Uncertainty and Late Payments Bite
By August 11, 2025
Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research

Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research
By August 11, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
SSSniperWolf Clowns Drake After He Admits She Left Him on Read Adin Ross

SSSniperWolf Clowns Drake After He Admits She Left Him on Read
By August 11, 2025
Nike’s 3D-Printed Air Max 1000 Finally Drops — And the All-Black Pair Is a Showstopper Zellerfeld

Nike’s 3D-Printed Air Max 1000 Finally Drops — And the All-Black Pair Is a Showstopper
By August 11, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival Amazon Sony Prime Video

Amazon MGM

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival
Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen ‘Meeting’ Sparks F1 Frenzy — But Leaked Jet Pics Are Completely Fake

Formula 1

Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen ‘Meeting’ Sparks F1 Frenzy — But Leaked Jet Pics Are Completely Fake
To Top
Loading...