Drake & Central Cee’s “Which One” Debuts at No. 1 on Multiple Billboard Charts

Drake has done it again. The Toronto rap icon’s latest collaboration with U.K. rap star Central Cee, Which One, has rocketed to No. 1 on several Billboard charts in its first week, reaffirming his dominance in the global hip-hop scene.

The track debuts at the summit of the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs, Rap Streaming Songs, and Rap Digital Song Sales charts. Powered by massive streaming numbers and impressive digital sales, Which One quickly became a fan favorite upon release.

Three New No. 1s in One Week

This triple-chart victory adds to Drake’s already staggering career totals:

27 No. 1s on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart

22 No. 1s on the Rap Streaming Songs chart

25 No. 1s on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart

No other rapper has matched these numbers, and Drake has now racked up over 120 top 10 hits on each list — an unmatched feat in Billboard history.







High Placements Across the Board

While Which One dominates three genre-specific charts, it also made an impressive debut elsewhere:

No. 8 on the all-genre Streaming Songs chart

No. 3 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales

No. 2 on Hot Rap Songs, narrowly missing the top spot due to Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Luther, which continues its record-breaking run

On the prestigious Billboard Hot 100, Which One lands at No. 23, marking Drake’s 360th career entry, extending his lead as the artist with the most chart appearances of all time. The song also hits No. 25 on Rap Airplay, showing early signs of radio traction.

A Return to Hard-Hitting Rap

Musically, Which One signals Drake’s return to a more assertive rap style after his earlier 2025 R&B-heavy project with PartyNextDoor, Some Sexy Songs 4 U. The track blends his signature flows with Central Cee’s sharp, streetwise delivery, creating a dynamic transatlantic rap anthem.

This release follows Drake’s recent single What Did I Miss?, which remains strong on multiple airplay charts. Both songs are expected to appear on his highly anticipated upcoming album Iceman, rumored for release later this year.

A Festival Highlight Turned Chart Smash

Drake’s performance of Which One during his unprecedented three-night headlining run at Wireless Festival 2025 in London fueled excitement ahead of the release. Sharing the stage with Central Cee in his home city proved a strategic move, cementing the song’s global appeal and viral momentum.

With Which One, Drake has once again shown that his ability to turn a high-profile collaboration into a chart-topping moment remains unmatched. As fans eagerly await Iceman, this track stands as another testament to his enduring reign in hip-hop.