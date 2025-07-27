Travis Scott Dropped From WWE 2K25 After Backstage Fallout

Connect with us

In a stunning twist straight from the world of pro wrestling drama, Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott has been officially removed from WWE 2K25 and all current WWE programming, following a reported “falling out” with the wrestling giant.

What once seemed like a bold and buzzy crossover has fizzled out into one of the industry’s most abrupt celebrity breakups. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s short-lived collaboration with Scott came crashing down due to creative and commitment-related issues, leading to the rapper’s quiet exit from upcoming projects—including the highly anticipated WWE 2K25 video game, where he was slated to be a surprise DLC character.



Travis Scott’s involvement with WWE began with a bang. At Elimination Chamber 2025, he stunned fans by helping John Cena turn heel, forming an unlikely villainous trio with The Rock. This shocking storyline climaxed at WrestleMania 41, where Travis Scott again appeared to help John Cena defeat fan-favorite Cody Rhodes. But after that high-profile moment, the rapper all but disappeared from WWE events.

Now, reports indicate that WWE insiders were unimpressed with Travis Scott’s performance behind the scenes. Allegedly “not a quick learner” in the ring and only “half-in” on training, Travis Scott’s lukewarm efforts ultimately soured the partnership. WWE had initially planned a celebrity tag-team match for SummerSlam involving Travis Scott, but the company shifted gears after growing frustrated with his lack of progress.

Instead, WWE pivoted to another star—rapper and country singer Jelly Roll—who will now team up with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam event at MetLife Stadium.

Fueling the fallout fire, Drew McIntyre reportedly took jabs at Travis Scott in recent weeks, signaling that frustrations ran deep. The tension has boiled over publicly, with WWE stars allegedly feeling free to criticize Travis Scott’s short WWE run now that he’s no longer part of the storyline or future plans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Travis Scott’s rapid WWE rise—and faster fall—has fans reeling. His shocking WrestleMania appearance, where he famously botched a punch on Cody Rhodes, will go down as a “blink-and-you-missed-it” moment in sports entertainment history. Once hailed as the next big celebrity crossover in wrestling, Travis Scott now joins the long list of pop culture figures who couldn’t quite commit to the squared circle.

As WWE continues to prioritize high-impact celebrity involvement—à la Bad Bunny and Logan Paul—Travis Scott’s exit reinforces a hard truth: star power alone isn’t enough in the wrestling world. Without full commitment and in-ring credibility, even the biggest names can get written out of the script.

And for WWE fans, it looks like Scott’s wrestling story is over before it truly began.


By July 28, 2025
