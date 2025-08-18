BigXthaPlug Credits Take Care for Saving His Life as Album Goes Platinum, Preps New Project I Hope You’re Happy

BigXthaPlug is preparing for the release of his next album, I Hope You’re Happy, due Aug. 22. The project promises to expand his sound and feature collaborations with major artists across country, rap, and rock—including Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Shaboozey, and Bailey Zimmerman.

BigXthaPlug is proving that music can be both therapy and triumph. The Texas-born rapper celebrated his sophomore album, Take Care, achieving RIAA platinum certification, marking a career milestone that almost never happened.

In a deeply personal Instagram post, the 27-year-old rapper admitted that while making Take Care, he fell into “the darkest hole” of his life. “I questioned my purpose for life. I questioned my goals. I even questioned being on this very earth,” BigX (real name Xavier Landum) wrote. “Depression and the life of being @bigxthaplug was moving faster than I could ever think of. I let everything out and put it into this project.”







BigXthaPlug, best known for hits like Soul Cry and Big Stepper, credited not just his craft but his support system for pulling him through. “They didn’t just help me make this platinum album, they helped me SAVE MY LIFE,” he emphasized. “Less than a year… No features… No major label… We PLATINUM!!!”

Released in October 2024, Take Care struck a chord with fans for its raw emotion and vulnerability—qualities that now take on an even deeper meaning given BigX’s revelations.

A New Era with I Hope You’re Happy

With his healing tied to music, BigXthaPlug is preparing for the release of his next album, I Hope You’re Happy, due Aug. 22. The project promises to expand his sound and feature collaborations with major artists across country, rap, and rock—including Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Shaboozey, and Bailey Zimmerman.

In an interview earlier, BigXthaPlug teased, “The project is going to be great. But when you see the list of all the people that’s on there? Just from people knowing that I don’t do features, they’re going to say, ‘Okay, he really enjoyed doing this.’”

Beyond music, BigXthaPlug has been candid about his personal life. Earlier this year, he revealed that his young son had been diagnosed with autism. The rapper has since worked with the Autism Society of America, participating in their Autism Is campaign to raise awareness.

“This felt like the right moment ‘cause it ain’t just about me no more,” BigXthaPlug explained. “My son gettin’ older and I’m seein’ how important it is to speak up for him and for kids like him.”

By blending vulnerability with strength, BigXthaPlug is cementing himself not just as a rising star in hip-hop but as a voice for resilience and authenticity. With his album I Hope You’re Happy on the horizon, his journey continues—and fans are listening closer than ever.