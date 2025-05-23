Drake Drops Rap for Raves: New Surprise EP With Gordo Is Pure House Music

Drake is back—but don’t expect bars. The Canadian superstar has reunited with longtime collaborator Gordo (formerly DJ Carnage) for a six-track house music EP, set to reignite the club scene and stir up fans who’ve been craving another left-field pivot from one of rap’s most unpredictable icons.

The new project, rumoured to be 16 minutes of pure house heat, was reportedly created in just 48 hours. While no official release date has been announced, Drake and Gordo have teased the collaboration on social media, making it clear that this one’s for the house heads, not hip-hop purists.

Drake Isn’t Done—He’s Just Changing the Sound

After a year filled with lawsuits, surprise album announcements, and viral moments, some critics claimed Drake was on the decline. But the upcoming EP proves he’s just shifting lanes—again.







From DJ Carnage to Gordo: House Roots Run Deep

Gordo—once known for earth-shattering bass drops as DJ Carnage—has fully embraced a sleeker, more underground identity. As Gordo, he’s dived headfirst into house music, creating minimalist, club-ready beats that are a far cry from his earlier EDM chaos.

Drake and Gordo first made waves together in 2022 on Honestly, Nevermind, a surprise house-influenced album that polarized fans but solidified Drake’s reputation as a boundary-pusher. Gordo co-produced key tracks like “Sticky” and “Massive,” which have since become staples of Drake’s more experimental catalog.

That creative chemistry continues on this new EP, which appears to be a spiritual successor to Honestly, Nevermind—but with even less regard for rap norms.

While this EP might lack verses or 16s, Drake has always bounced between genres—R&B, dancehall, grime, Afrobeat, and now house. His versatility has become a trademark, even if it sometimes frustrates fans hoping for a full return to his rap roots.

Even so, this move shows that Drake isn’t chasing charts—he’s chasing creative freedom. And with Gordo by his side, that freedom might sound like club music’s future.

Whether you’re here for the dance beats or holding out for bars, Drake’s latest chapter proves one thing: he’s not retiring—he’s just remixing the rules.