Detroit Rap Star Skilla Baby Survives Targeted Drive-By Shooting on 8 Mile

Rising hip-hop artist Skilla Baby, whose real name is Trevon Gardner, was injured in a targeted drive-by shooting Thursday night near the intersection of 8 Mile Road and Beech Daly, according to multiple law enforcement sources. The shocking incident has left fans and fellow artists reeling, as the Detroit rap scene faces yet another violent disruption.

What Happened?

Around 9 PM on May 22, the 25-year-old rapper was reportedly driving in a black SUV when multiple rounds were fired at the vehicle. Witnesses say the SUV crashed into a building shortly after being riddled with bullets. According to FOX 2 Detroit, Skilla Baby was grazed in the head and back, shot in the hand, and immediately transported to a nearby hospital.

Fortunately, sources confirm that the rapper is alert, stable, and expected to recover.

Evidence markers and bullet casings could be seen littering the scene as Redford police cordoned off the area, beginning their investigation into what they believe was a targeted attack.







Who Is Skilla Baby?

Skilla Baby has been one of the breakout stars in Detroit’s new wave of hip-hop. Known for his gritty lyrics, charismatic flow, and street-rooted storytelling, he gained national traction with tracks like “Tay B Style” and collaborations with artists like Tee Grizzley and Babyface Ray.

His growing fan base and rising visibility have made him one of Detroit’s most promising exports in the rap game. The rapper recently signed a major distribution deal and has been featured on high-profile playlists, signaling his transition from regional hero to national contender.

Detroit’s Ongoing Gun Violence and Hip-Hop

Thursday’s shooting once again shines a spotlight on the intersection of gun violence and hip-hop culture in Detroit, a city with a storied music legacy but also a long history of violent crime. The incident comes on the heels of several other gun-related altercations involving local rap artists, sparking renewed concerns over safety in the industry.

Law enforcement has not yet released information about potential suspects or motives, and no arrests have been made as of Thursday night. Redford police continue to investigate, and the public is urged to come forward with any relevant information.

Fans and Fellow Artists React

News of Skilla Baby’s shooting spread rapidly across social media. Fans flooded Twitter and Instagram with messages of support and prayers for his recovery. Fellow artists and Detroit natives expressed shock and solidarity, calling for an end to senseless violence in the music community.

“This city needs healing, not more bloodshed,” one fan tweeted. “Skilla Baby got too much talent to be taken from us.”

What’s Next?

As fans await updates on Skilla Baby’s condition, there’s also anticipation around whether this shooting could delay his upcoming projects. For now, his recovery and safety remain the top priority.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more details emerge from Redford police.