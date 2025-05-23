Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Detroit Rap Star Skilla Baby Survives Targeted Drive-By Shooting on 8 Mile

Detroit Rap Star Skilla Baby Survives Targeted Drive-By Shooting on 8 Mile

Hip Hop/ Rap

Detroit Rap Star Skilla Baby Survives Targeted Drive-By Shooting on 8 Mile

Sound Plunge
Published on

Rising hip-hop artist Skilla Baby, whose real name is Trevon Gardner, was injured in a targeted drive-by shooting Thursday night near the intersection of 8 Mile Road and Beech Daly, according to multiple law enforcement sources. The shocking incident has left fans and fellow artists reeling, as the Detroit rap scene faces yet another violent disruption.

What Happened?

Around 9 PM on May 22, the 25-year-old rapper was reportedly driving in a black SUV when multiple rounds were fired at the vehicle. Witnesses say the SUV crashed into a building shortly after being riddled with bullets. According to FOX 2 Detroit, Skilla Baby was grazed in the head and back, shot in the hand, and immediately transported to a nearby hospital.

Fortunately, sources confirm that the rapper is alert, stable, and expected to recover.

Evidence markers and bullet casings could be seen littering the scene as Redford police cordoned off the area, beginning their investigation into what they believe was a targeted attack.



Who Is Skilla Baby?

Skilla Baby has been one of the breakout stars in Detroit’s new wave of hip-hop. Known for his gritty lyrics, charismatic flow, and street-rooted storytelling, he gained national traction with tracks like “Tay B Style” and collaborations with artists like Tee Grizzley and Babyface Ray.

His growing fan base and rising visibility have made him one of Detroit’s most promising exports in the rap game. The rapper recently signed a major distribution deal and has been featured on high-profile playlists, signaling his transition from regional hero to national contender.

Detroit’s Ongoing Gun Violence and Hip-Hop

Thursday’s shooting once again shines a spotlight on the intersection of gun violence and hip-hop culture in Detroit, a city with a storied music legacy but also a long history of violent crime. The incident comes on the heels of several other gun-related altercations involving local rap artists, sparking renewed concerns over safety in the industry.

Law enforcement has not yet released information about potential suspects or motives, and no arrests have been made as of Thursday night. Redford police continue to investigate, and the public is urged to come forward with any relevant information.

Fans and Fellow Artists React

News of Skilla Baby’s shooting spread rapidly across social media. Fans flooded Twitter and Instagram with messages of support and prayers for his recovery. Fellow artists and Detroit natives expressed shock and solidarity, calling for an end to senseless violence in the music community.

This city needs healing, not more bloodshed,” one fan tweeted. “Skilla Baby got too much talent to be taken from us.”

What’s Next?

As fans await updates on Skilla Baby’s condition, there’s also anticipation around whether this shooting could delay his upcoming projects. For now, his recovery and safety remain the top priority.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more details emerge from Redford police.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Spain Orders Airbnb to Remove 66,000 Listings Amid Housing Crisis and Tourist Tensions

Spain Orders Airbnb to Remove 66,000 Listings Amid Housing Crisis and Tourist Tensions
By May 23, 2025
Megan Fox Slams the Patriarchy and Confirms Unplanned Baby With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Final Split MGK

Megan Fox Slams the Patriarchy and Confirms Unplanned Baby With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Final Split
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Remake Is a $100M Nostalgia Fail — What Happened to the Magic?

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Remake Is a $100M Nostalgia Fail — What Happened to the Magic?
By May 23, 2025
Aadyam Theatre’s “Mumbai Star” Brings Music, Movement, and Mentorship to Centre Stage Nadir Khan Rajit Kapur and Srishti Shrivastava

Aadyam Theatre’s “Mumbai Star” Brings Music, Movement, and Mentorship to Centre Stage
By May 23, 2025
Marvel Delays ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’—Here’s What It Means for the MCU Timeline

Marvel Delays ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’—Here’s What It Means for the MCU Timeline
By May 23, 2025
Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market

Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market
By May 23, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies

Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies
By May 22, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”

Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”
By May 21, 2025
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale

DC Comics

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale
To Top
Loading...