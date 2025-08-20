Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

21 Savage Tells Drake to Stop Waiting and Drop Iceman

21 Savage Tells Drake to Stop Waiting and Drop Iceman

Album Announcement

21 Savage Tells Drake to Stop Waiting and Drop Iceman

Sound Plunge
Published on

It’s not just fans running out of patience. Rapper 21 Savage has officially told Drake what millions have been thinking: drop the album already. In a now-viral comment on Drake’s Instagram, 21 Savage kept it blunt and straightforward: “Drop the album dog!” The remark instantly lit up social media, amplifying the growing buzz around Drake’s mysterious new album, Iceman.

Drake Plays Coy While Fans Wait

Despite endless speculation, Drake has yet to reveal a firm release date. The Toronto rapper has stayed silent on 21 Savage’s public nudge, offering no official announcements and keeping his next move under wraps.

Still, hints about timing have surfaced. Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, who claims to have insider knowledge, told fans that the project might land “around the end of October, maybe early November.” He even suggested Drake’s birthday celebrations could line up with the release.

If true, fans won’t have to wait much longer—but until then, the frustration continues to build.



Singles Already Making Noise

Even without the whole album, Drake has dropped two singles from Iceman:

“Which One?” featuring Central Cee

“What Did I Miss?”, the album’s lead single

Drake Gets Chased by Pinocchio in Manchester During Surreal ‘ICEMAN’ Livestream

Both tracks have sparked conversation, though chart performance has been Drake’s usual Billboard dominance. For an artist who has set records for more than a decade, that drop-off feels unusual—and may explain why fans are hungry for the complete project.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Fueled by Parties and Late Nights

In past interviews, Drake has given fans a glimpse into the chaotic, party-driven recording process behind Iceman.

“I’ll stay up all night recording,” he shared. “They’re having a full-blown party outside. I’ll run out there, turn up, do shots, then come back and record. I just wanna feel it.”

That energy—part nightlife, part dedication—may be exactly what sets Iceman apart from his previous albums.

21 Savage To Drake on Iceman

21 Savage To Drake on Iceman

The Waiting Game

Whether the release date falls in October, November, or even later, fans are in constant refresh mode on Instagram and X. 21 Savage’s direct call-out reflects the impatience of millions of listeners worldwide who are tired of guessing.

Until Drake breaks his silence, Iceman remains one of the most anticipated—and most delayed—albums of 2025. One thing is sure: when it finally drops, it won’t just be music news; it will be a full-blown cultural event.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Valtteri Bottas Reportedly Set to Make F1 Return with Cadillac in 2025

Valtteri Bottas Reportedly Set to Make F1 Return with Cadillac in 2025
By August 21, 2025
Zack Snyder Finally Begins Filming His Passion Project The Last Photograph Rebel Moon 300 Hans Zimmer

Zack Snyder Finally Begins Filming His Passion Project The Last Photograph
By August 20, 2025
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
By August 18, 2025
Peacemaker Season 2 Debuts With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score John Cena James Gunn DCU Studios

Peacemaker Season 2 Debuts With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score
By August 20, 2025
Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Secures Rare Netflix Theatrical Release This October Mia Goth Oscar Isaac Jacob Elordi Christoph Waltz

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Secures Rare Netflix Theatrical Release This October
By August 20, 2025
Zack Snyder Finally Begins Filming His Passion Project The Last Photograph Rebel Moon 300 Hans Zimmer

Zack Snyder Finally Begins Filming His Passion Project The Last Photograph
By August 20, 2025
Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion

Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion
By August 20, 2025
Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways

Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways
By August 20, 2025
LS Digital Appoints Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director to Drive Global UI/UX Growth

LS Digital Appoints Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director to Drive Global UI/UX Growth
By August 20, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion

Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion
By August 20, 2025
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 – Release Date, Beta, Story, Cast & More Treyarch and Raven Software Gamescom 2025

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Release Date, Beta, Story, Cast & More
By August 20, 2025
Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways

Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways
By August 20, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers
10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android

iGaming

10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android
To Top
Loading...