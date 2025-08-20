21 Savage Tells Drake to Stop Waiting and Drop Iceman

It’s not just fans running out of patience. Rapper 21 Savage has officially told Drake what millions have been thinking: drop the album already. In a now-viral comment on Drake’s Instagram, 21 Savage kept it blunt and straightforward: “Drop the album dog!” The remark instantly lit up social media, amplifying the growing buzz around Drake’s mysterious new album, Iceman.

Drake Plays Coy While Fans Wait

Despite endless speculation, Drake has yet to reveal a firm release date. The Toronto rapper has stayed silent on 21 Savage’s public nudge, offering no official announcements and keeping his next move under wraps.

Still, hints about timing have surfaced. Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, who claims to have insider knowledge, told fans that the project might land “around the end of October, maybe early November.” He even suggested Drake’s birthday celebrations could line up with the release.

If true, fans won't have to wait much longer—but until then, the frustration continues to build.







Singles Already Making Noise

Even without the whole album, Drake has dropped two singles from Iceman:

“Which One?” featuring Central Cee

“What Did I Miss?”, the album’s lead single

Both tracks have sparked conversation, though chart performance has been Drake’s usual Billboard dominance. For an artist who has set records for more than a decade, that drop-off feels unusual—and may explain why fans are hungry for the complete project.

Fueled by Parties and Late Nights

In past interviews, Drake has given fans a glimpse into the chaotic, party-driven recording process behind Iceman.

“I’ll stay up all night recording,” he shared. “They’re having a full-blown party outside. I’ll run out there, turn up, do shots, then come back and record. I just wanna feel it.”

That energy—part nightlife, part dedication—may be exactly what sets Iceman apart from his previous albums.

The Waiting Game

Whether the release date falls in October, November, or even later, fans are in constant refresh mode on Instagram and X. 21 Savage’s direct call-out reflects the impatience of millions of listeners worldwide who are tired of guessing.

Until Drake breaks his silence, Iceman remains one of the most anticipated—and most delayed—albums of 2025. One thing is sure: when it finally drops, it won’t just be music news; it will be a full-blown cultural event.