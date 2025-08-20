Connect with us

Drake's 'What Did I Miss?' Hits No. 1, Extending His Historic Run on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay Chart

Drake's 'What Did I Miss?' Hits No. 1, Extending His Historic Run on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay Chart

Drake’s ‘What Did I Miss?’ Hits No. 1, Extending His Historic Run on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay Chart

Drake continues to prove why he’s one of the most dominant forces in modern music. His latest single, “What Did I Miss?”, has soared to No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart, marking his 42nd chart-topper on the ranking since its launch in 1992. The track, released earlier this summer, climbed to the top in just six weeks—one of the rapper’s fastest ascents yet.

According to Billboard and Luminate data, the single jumped to No. 1 thanks to a 13% surge in U.S. rhythmic radio airplay between August 8–14, 2025. This makes “What Did I Miss?” Drake’s third No. 1 of 2025, following “Nokia” in May and “Somebody Loves Me” with PARTYNEXTDOOR in July.



Drake’s Unmatched Chart Dominance

With 42 No. 1s, Drake stands far ahead of his peers in Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart history:

  • Drake – 42

  • Rihanna – 17

  • The Weeknd – 16

  • Chris Brown – 14

  • Bruno Mars – 13

  • Lil Wayne – 13

  • Usher – 13

This latest feat widens the gap between Drake and the competition, solidifying his dominance across hip-hop and R&B radio. For context, Rihanna—his closest competitor—has less than half his tally.

A Career of Quick Climbs

Drake’s rapid rise with “What Did I Miss?” mirrors some of his past hits that raced up the charts. Notably, “God’s Plan” and “Toosie Slide” both reached No. 1 in just five weeks, while “In My Feelings” still holds his record for fastest climb, taking only four weeks.

The new single also made moves on other Billboard charts – Rising 3-2 on Rap Airplay (audience-based) and climbing 8-6 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

More Hits on the Horizon

Drizzy isn’t stopping anytime soon. Drake’s collaboration with UK rapper Central Cee, “Which One”, is already climbing the Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart, leaping from 29-23 in just its second week—a 49% increase in spins. If momentum continues, Drake could be looking at back-to-back No. 1 hits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 📲 (@centralcee)

Drake’s ability to dominate radio in 2025 underscores his staying power in an industry that evolves rapidly with streaming and viral hits. While newer artists often find short bursts of success, Drake’s consistent chart performance shows his adaptability, global appeal, and unmatched connection with listeners.


