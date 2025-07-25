Drake Gets Chased by Pinocchio in Manchester During Surreal ‘ICEMAN’ Livestream

Drake continues to blur the lines between music, theater, and surreal performance art in his latest Iceman livestream—this time featuring a bizarre chase scene involving a life-sized Pinocchio.

Broadcast live on Thursday night from Manchester, Iceman Episode 2 introduced a brand-new track and an unexpected theatrical twist. Midway through the stream, viewers were stunned as Drake appeared to be stalked and then full-on chased through the streets by a haunting version of the classic wooden puppet, Pinocchio.

The bizarre chase came during the premiere of Drake’s new collaboration with UK rapper Central Cee, titled “Which One?” The song, which dropped amid speculation around his next studio project, is packed with veiled references to betrayal—particularly following the high-profile tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar earlier this year.







Fans have connected the puppet symbolism to themes of manipulation and dishonesty. Many are pointing out the timing, too: this comes just weeks after Drake’s single “What Did I Miss?” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, which many believe was laced with subliminal shots at Lamar and those who sided with him during their lyrical feud.

The feud, which had been reignited earlier this year, retook centre stage during Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth “Pop Out” concert in L.A., where former Drake allies, such as DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James, were spotted in the crowd. The presence of those two longtime friends added emotional weight to what fans interpret as a larger narrative of disloyalty—one that Drake now appears to be channeling through visual storytelling in Iceman.

Drake’s Iceman stream wasn’t just about Pinocchio and paranoia. The Toronto superstar teased fans in Birmingham earlier this week, revealing he was in “album mode” and that Iceman would confront “a lot of personal things.” That aligns with the cryptic tone of these livestream episodes, which seem less like standard promo and more like a conceptual art piece unraveling in real time.

And while the puppet chase might’ve seemed humorous on the surface, fans online aren’t laughing—they’re decoding. Social media exploded with theories, GIFs, and frame-by-frame breakdowns of the moment Pinocchio began trailing Drake, treating the stream like a psychological thriller.

“Drake is clearly trying to say something here,” one Redditor posted. “The Pinocchio character is about lies. This is about fake friends.”

Drake’s new upcoming album, Iceman, has yet to receive an official release date. Still, it’s clearly becoming a platform for Drake to explore loyalty, legacy, and loss in a creative way that extends far beyond just music. If the goal was to get people talking—mission accomplished.

Because when Pinocchio is chasing Drake through the streets of Manchester, the only question left to ask is: which one of his friends turned into a liar?