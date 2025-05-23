Kanye West Claims He’s “Done With Antisemitism” in Sudden Online U-Turn: “God Forgive Me for the Pain I’ve Caused”

Kanye West — now known as Ye — has made a stunning public statement, claiming he’s turning away from antisemitic rhetoric after years of controversy. In a series of posts shared on X (formerly Twitter) on May 22, the rapper announced he is “done with antisemitism,” apologized for past harm, and asked God for forgiveness.

“I am done with antisemitism,” Kanye West wrote. “I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you God.”

The post follows an emotional moment Kanye West says he experienced during a FaceTime call with his children. “I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again,” he shared. Share peace. Share love.”

While the statement suggests a new chapter for Ye, critics and advocacy groups aren’t convinced.

I am done with antisemitism — ye (@kanyewest) May 22, 2025

ADL and Public Skepticism Surround Ye’s “Apology”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) quickly responded to Ye’s online remarks, expressing doubt over his sincerity. “Sorry, but we’re not buying it,” an ADL spokesperson told Billboard. “We’ve seen this kind of attempted apology from Kanye before, only for him to back down over and over again.”

The ADL added that with the Jewish community grieving after a deadly antisemitic attack outside a museum, Kanye West’s casual tweets fall far short of proper accountability.







Years of Antisemitic Controversy

Ye’s history of hate speech dates back to October 2022, when he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week and infamously tweeted that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” This set off a wave of backlash, leading to major brands including Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, and Universal Music Group severing ties with him.

Despite a brief 2023 social media post apologizing in Hebrew, Kanye West continued to escalate his rhetoric in 2024 and early 2025 — praising Hitler, selling offensive merchandise, and referring to himself as a Nazi. In February, he attempted to sell a T-shirt featuring a swastika on his website, which the ADL strongly condemned.

Just weeks before his new statement, Kanye West promoted a song titled “Heil Hitler” and claimed it was banned from all streaming platforms, sparking even more outrage.

Backlash, Canceled Shows & Music Drama

The backlash has led to real-world consequences. A planned May 31 concert in South Korea was recently canceled due to the “recent controversies” surrounding the rapper. Meanwhile, Kanye West’s latest track, “Alive” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has faced criticism from Playboi Carti, who accused Kanye West of using an unauthorized sample.

Can Ye Repair the Damage?

Though Ye’s apology claims to be embracing peace, the damage to his reputation, especially with the Jewish community, runs deep. His pattern of making inflammatory statements followed by public backpedalling has many questioning the legitimacy of his latest apology.

Whether this marks actual growth or yet another publicity pivot, one thing is clear: the world is watching Ye closely.