Diddy Scores Partial Legal Victory as Judge Narrows Scope of Civil Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diddy Scores Partial Legal Victory as Judge Narrows Scope of Civil Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diddy Scores Partial Legal Victory as Judge Narrows Scope of Civil Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team is claiming a partial win following a New York Supreme Court decision that significantly reduced the scope of a civil sexual assault lawsuit brought against him by April Lampros. The ruling comes just a week after Combs was convicted of federal prostitution-related charges in a separate criminal case.

On July 8, Justice Leslie Stroh granted Sean Diddy Combs’ motion to dismiss claims regarding alleged incidents that occurred before December 19, 2000—the effective date of New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act (GMVA). April Lampros had accused Sean Diddy Combs of multiple instances of sexual assault between 1995 and 2001, including an alleged rape in 1995 and a coerced group sex act involving the late Kim Porter in 1998.

While the judge’s decision throws out all allegations predating the GMVA, the case is far from over. The sole surviving claim under the GMVA will proceed, as confirmed by April Lampros’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn.



“It is full steam ahead — playtime is over,” Blackburn said. He also revealed plans to depose Diddy within the next two months and begin discovery immediately.

Diddy’s legal team emphasized that the court’s ruling supports their position. “Mr. Combs’ motion to dismiss largely prevails,” his team said in a statement. “He has not yet had an opportunity to contest those false allegations, and the Court’s decision thus does not address their truth.”

Despite the legal victory, Sean Diddy Combs remains embroiled in multiple legal battles. The hip-hop mogul, who has maintained his innocence throughout, has faced more than 70 sexual assault-related lawsuits since 2023. Most of the allegations stem from the late 1990s and early 2000s, painting a troubling picture of his alleged conduct during his peak years in the music industry.

April Lampros originally filed a four-count lawsuit in May 2024, naming not only Diddy but also his music companies Bad Boy Records and Arista Records. Earlier this year, she voluntarily dismissed three of the four counts and removed the corporate defendants from the lawsuit. The remaining claim, under the GMVA, could still lead to a significant civil penalty.

This civil case development comes just days after Sean Diddy Combs was convicted on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution in a high-profile federal trial. Although he avoided the most serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, Combs remains behind bars after being denied bail.  His sentencing is scheduled for October 3, where he could face up to 20 years in prison, although sentencing guidelines suggest a term between 51 and 63 months is more likely.

As legal proceedings continue to unfold, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on Sean Diddy Combs, with public opinion deeply divided. Whether his narrowed legal liability, as Diddy’s team calls it —a legal win —signals the beginning of relief or simply a pause in the broader reckoning remains to be seen.


By July 10, 2025
