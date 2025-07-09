Drake’s Private Jet for Streamers Ahead of Wireless Festival Headlining Run

If you thought Drake was done making headlines this summer, think again. The Toronto superstar is literally planning to take streaming culture to new heights — by flying out internet streamers on a private jet to the Wireless Festival in London, where he’s set to make history as the first-ever artist to headline all three days of the iconic event.

The idea was casually floated during a recent Adin Ross livestream, where Drake was FaceTiming with comedian BenDaDonnn and several popular Brazilian streamers. “Should we get a streamer plane to Wireless for everybody? Should I get a big jet?” Drake asked. Adin Ross quickly agreed, even promising to stream the flight if it were to happen. Drake, never one to back down from a viral moment, replied, “So then, tell me the flight manifest and I’m gonna get the jet.”







Wireless Festival: A Historic Headlining Feat

Drake’s three-day reign at Wireless Festival begins this Friday, July 11. Friday’s lineup features OVO heavy-hitters like PartyNextDoor, Roy Woods, Summer Walker, and Leon Thomas. Saturday sees a takeover by U.K. grime pioneers Boy Better Know—with Skepta and JME leading the charge—alongside U.S. rappers SahBabii and BigXthaPlug. And on Sunday, it’s a full-on global bash with Burna Boy, Popcaan, Spice, Masicka, and the Worl’ Boss himself, Vybz Kartel.

Drake will be flying out streamers on a private jet to watch his Wireless Fest performance 👀pic.twitter.com/7TaPVV3zS3 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 8, 2025

Jet-Setting with Streamers: Drake’s Viral Vision

Drake’s idea to charter a streamer-only flight adds a layer of internet-breaking spectacle to an already massive weekend. It’s also a savvy blend of music culture and creator economy. With names like Adin Ross, who commands millions of views per stream, the rapper is bridging the worlds of hip-hop and livestream fandom — not just performing for fans, but bringing the influencers along for the ride.

This isn’t the first time Drake has fused music drops with internet moments. His weekend single, “What Did I Miss,” — the lead track off his upcoming album Iceman — addressed fallouts with friends like LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan, with the whole rollout teased during a livestream packed with unreleased snippets.

Iceman Incoming

While Iceman doesn’t have a release date yet, Drake signed off a recent fan autograph with “Iceman 2025,” confirming it’s on the horizon. The album is rumored to feature some of his most personal work to date, following a year of high-profile feuds and public reckonings.

With Wireless Festival kicking off and streamer content about to go airborne, Drake is once again proving why he’s a cultural architect as much as an artist. Whether the streamer jet takes off or not, the mere idea is dominating social media — and adding another viral chapter to Drake’s never-ending summer.