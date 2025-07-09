Connect with us

Jaleel White Weighs In on LeBron James–Drake Fallout: “Some Celebrities Just Chase What’s Hot”

Jaleel White Weighs In on LeBron James–Drake Fallout: “Some Celebrities Just Chase What’s Hot”

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar may have cooled on the surface, but the ripples continue to rock hip-hop and celebrity circles. In the latest twist, actor Jaleel White—best known for his role as Steve Urkel in Family Matters—has offered his candid take on the strained relationship between Drake and NBA superstar LeBron James.

Speaking on his Everybody Lurks podcast, White dissected the perceived betrayal Drake alluded to in his latest single, “What Did I Miss?” In the track, Drizzy takes a veiled shot at a former ally who attended Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert—a line many believe targets LeBron James and fellow baller DeMar DeRozan, both of whom were previously close to the OVO mogul.

“I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d—k riding gang since ‘Headlines,’” Drake raps, sparking speculation and debate across social media platforms. Drake’s What Did I Miss takes shots at LeBron James, along with many others.



Jaleel White didn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room. “There are some celebrities who are drawn to what’s hot,” he said. “And then there’s another type that’s drawn to what serves them on a human level. I think LeBron James was drawn to what was extremely hot at the time.”

He went on to elaborate, saying, “There’s certain people, I don’t care how hot their event is—if I don’t align with what they stand for, I’m not going. It could be the biggest night of the year, but if it’s not in tune with my values, I’m sitting it out.”

White’s remarks offer a sobering lens into the sometimes fickle dynamics of fame, loyalty, and image management, especially when personal friendships collide with cultural moments and public perception. LeBron James and Drake were considered close before the Kendrick saga.

Ironically, Drake’s most pointed diss track during the Kendrick feud was titled “Family Matters,” nodding to the very sitcom that launched Jaleel White into pop culture legend. This parallel hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans, many of whom view Jaleel White’s comments as both personal and poignant.

Back in January, Drake had hinted at tensions with LeBron James in his unreleased “Fighting Irish Freestyle,” which briefly appeared on YouTube before being swiftly taken down. Now, with his Iceman album on the horizon, many are wondering if Drake will revisit these fractures in full.

The drama highlights a broader question in today’s celebrity world: Is loyalty still a currency, or has clout taken its place? As Jaleel White put it, not all stars are created equal—some move with the moment like LeBron James, others with meaning.


