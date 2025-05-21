Drake Doubles Down on Gambling Jokes After Kendrick Lamar Diss: “I’m Addicted… to Blessing People”

Drake is flipping the narrative—literally laughing all the way to the bank—as he cheekily addresses Kendrick Lamar’s claim that he’s a gambling addict, using humor, flexes, and some icy self-awareness to hit back at his rap rival.

Last week, the Hotline Bling hitmaker took to Instagram to respond to rising criticisms—most notably Kendrick Lamar’s jab on “meet the grahams”—where Lamar accused him of having “gamblin’ problems, drinkin’ problems, pill-poppin’ and spendin’ problems.” But instead of denying it outright, Drake leaned into the joke, firing back with a hilarious monologue that was part flex, part troll, and pure Drake.







Drake’s Response to Kendrick’s Gambling Diss

In the now-viral video, Drake sarcastically asks, “People keep saying enough with the Stake posts… What are you? Some sort of gambling addict? Am I a gambling addict?”

He then answers himself in voiceover fashion:

“Yeah, I’m addicted to being signed to the biggest gambling company in the world, literally stacking free rackades, watching my f*cking right-hand man skrt off in a Ferrari F12.”

Drake continues, saying he’s “addicted” to blessing his inner circle and strangers alike. “Pulling up with a Steph Curry pack, a 30 clip to a bus station and giving it to somebody who’s probably been working an 80-hour work week.”

“I’m Addicted… to Winning”

The Toronto native finishes his video with peak Drake energy:

“Shout-out to all the healthcare workers and single moms. Yeah, I’m fcking addicted for sure. I’m addicted to running it up until I’m the fcking president of Canada. We don’t even have a president, so you do the math on that one, you testa di cazzo.”

For those unfamiliar, that last phrase is a spicy Italian insult translating to something like “d**khead”—a cheeky sign-off that set the internet ablaze.

Drake’s Massive Stake Deal Adds Context—and Cash

While fans argue over whether the gambling talk is tongue-in-cheek or concerning, the fact is, Drake’s bag is very real. In 2022, the OVO mogul signed a deal with crypto sports betting giant Stake, reportedly worth $100 million annually, with some insiders like DJ Akademiks claiming it’s closer to $180 million.

So when Drake jokes about being “addicted,” it’s not just about the thrill—it’s also a business empire move. As with many things in the Drake playbook, he’s turning criticism into clout—and clout into cash.

Hip-Hop Reacts: Comments Blow Up

Fellow artists including Offset, Gordo, Big Sean, and producers like BNYX lit up the comment section with flame and laughing emojis, co-signing Drake’s hilarious comeback. Whether it was the humor or the hustle, it’s clear Drake’s message landed.

Drake might not have responded to Kendrick’s bars with a diss track (yet), but with this viral gamble-fueled clapback, he just reminded everyone why he’s one of the most self-aware and business-savvy entertainers in the game.